SULPHUR SPRINGS - The road was again not kind to the Corsicana Tigers, who left Sulphur Springs on Friday night with a gut-wrenching 28-21 loss.
But for a team and coaching staff that has tried just about everything this season — including three quarterbacks and all kinds of different combinations on defense - the Tigers (2-5, 0-2 in zone play) were reminded that playing hard, showing pride and coming together as a team always gives you a chance.
And while the Tigers won’t make the playoffs for the first time since 2014, they can build on that.
The Tigers had a lot to overcome in this one — which has been a theme all season — including fumbling the opening kickoff and failing on fourth and short twice in the first quarter. That and shaky defense led to a 21-0 deficit in the second quarter.
And when Caden Davis broke off a 68-yard touchdown run for a 28-7 lead early in the third quarter, it looked like Sulphur Springs (1-3) had control of the game for good.
The Tigers weren’t having any of that, dominating the rest of the game.
“I thought we fought the second half,” Tigers coach Hal Wasson said. “Obviously, we dug ourselves a big hole the first half with costly mistakes in all three phases. I was proud of the fight in the second half, but of course it was a disappointing loss.“
The Tigers had several upperclassmen step up, from junior quarterback Solomon James and senior receiver George Foster, to senior Grant Harrison and junior Chris Degrate on defense.
Foster fumbled the opening kickoff, setting up an easy 13-yard touchdown drive for the Wildcats, then he missed a few series. But when he got a chance again, he was one of the best players on the field.
He had six receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns. His 28-yard touchdown catch on a laser throw from James gave the Tigers momentum going into halftime, cutting the lead to 21-7.
James had it going again in the second half, and helped the Tigers respond after Davis’ long TD run made it 28-7. The Tigers drove drown the field and answered when James hit Jabril Douglas for a 5-yard TD pass to make it 28-14 with 9:09 left in the third quarter.
The Tigers defense then forced a turnover when Cam McFadden, who just moved from offense to the defensive line, intercepted a deflected pass and returned it to to Wildcats 34.
Corsicana drove and had a third-and-goal at the Wildcats 5 when this goofiest of seasons produced a penalty for the ages on the Tigers. Corsicana was dinged 15 yards for a sideline violation — the Tiger coaches had been given a sideline warning on the first play of the game in what seemed like a pre-mediated call from the officials.
So as the Tigers lined up on third-and-goal at the 5 on the most pivotal play of their season the coaches were all near the 50, not even in the same county as the official on the Tiger sideline. The penalty flag still flew.
Set back to the 20, James tried twice to throw into the end zone, but both passes fell incomplete. Missing out on that touchdown proved to be the difference in the game.
The Wildcats were struggling to stop the Tigers passing game, and they were getting run over by tailback Bishop Harris, who rushed for 89 yards despite playing with a cast on his left hand.
The huge penalty did galvanize the Tigers, and Corsicana did cut the lead to 28-21 on another short pass by James for 2 yards to Foster with 9:42 left in the game.
And the Tigers got the ball back at their own 11 after forcing a punt with 5:59 left in the game. But two incomplete passes and a delay of game penalty left the Tigers with a fourth-and-nine, and they punted the ball away.
Corsicana never got the ball back.
