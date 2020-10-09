WHITEHOUSE -- Well, the good news is Whitehouse isn't in the same district with Corsicana's Tigers any more.
And that's about the only good news that came out of Friday night's 33-14 loss for the Tigers.
By the way, Patrick Mahomes was nowhere to be found.
The Wildcats didn't need him.
Quarterback Joey Conflitti had more than enough to drive the Tigers crazy with swing passes and screens -- the same crafty stuff he's been cutting teams up with all year.
Conflitti and the Wildcats seemed just out of reach all night, making the loss even more frustrating for the Tigers, who used to play in the same district with Whitehouse. They spent a six-year stretch from 2012 through 2017 in an East Texas district (16-5A).
Mahomes was there in 2012 and 2013 and Tiger fans remember competing against him in football, basketball and baseball, where he was Whitehouse's best player in every sport. Mahomes' football Wildcats beat the Tigers twice, but Corsicana had handled Whitehouse since Mahomes left for greater pastures. They beat Whitehouse three of the last four games when Blake Hoffman was the star quarterback on the field.
Whitehouse came into Friday's night of nostalgia after beating two teams that reside in Corsicana's current home (District 8-5A DII) adding even more emphasis to the game. Whitehouse hammered Forney 31-15 and edged Royse City 22-20 providing a guiding light for the upcoming district race, which begins for the Tigers Friday at Royse City.
What the Tigers found out Friday was simple: Whitehouse is the best team they have seen this season, and if the Wildcats played in 8-5A DII they would probably be favored against every team except Ennis, the No. 1 Class 5A DII team in the state.
Whitehouse had no trouble improving to 3-0 Friday night at Wildcat Stadium, where the Cats put the game away early with a long, methodical drive that felt like it lasted a week, and then turned the night over to their running game, which gained 27 yards in the first half and then ran for 120 yards in the final 24 minutes.
The Tigers' comeback simply never came.
They trailed by double digits (21-7 to The Colony and 27-17 to Frisco Lebanon Trail ) in their first two games, and stormed back in the second half in each, beating The Colony 28-21, and taking a 31-27 lead over Lebanon Trail before the Blazers won the game on a 48-yard fumble return in the final minutes.
So when the Tigers went to the break down 20-7 there was no need to panic. Surely, they would stage a third consecutive comeback. But they couldn't come back without the football, and the Wildcats simply refused to let them have it.
Here's the stat of the night: In the second half the Tigers ran a total of 12 plays. That's right, a dozen plays. Even Mahomes himself would have trouble erasing a 20-7 deficit with only 12 plays.
The Wildcats put the game away with the second-half opening drive that seemed to last longer than a Meryl Streep movie. By the time Whitehouse had completed the drive with a Matthew Gooden two-yard touchdown run, the Wildcats had eaten up more then seven and a half minutes off the clock. They took 14 plays to cover 59 yards and produced a 26-7 lead that looked even larger.
The Tigers went three-and-out and punted on fourth-and-nine. They didn't get the ball back until Jayvon Thomas, who had a remarkable game, knocked down a fourth-down pass on a fake punt play with a little more than nine minutes left in the game.
Don't blame the Tigers. Give the credit to Whitehouse. After all, in last week's game against Royse City, they held the Bulldogs to only 12 plays in the second half.
The Tigers scored their second touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter when Solomon James connected with sophomore Jayden Jones, a sophomore who caught the first pass of his varsity career for a 19-yard touchdown to close the gap to 26-14. James put the Tigers on the board late in the second quarter with a 24-yard TD pass to George Foster, who made four receptions for 68 yards. James finished the game completing 6-of-17 passes for 94 yards on a night when the Tigers ran for only 72 yards.
The offense never could get rolling, and fell behind 33-14 after Whitehouse recovered an onside kick (following the Jones' TD catch) and marched 45 yards and scored a two-yard run by Conflitti with 4:23 left in the game.
Conflitti finished the night completing 18-of-27 passes for 184 yards. He threw two touchdowns and ran for one. His favorite target, Trevor Theiring, made nine receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on a 14-yard pass in the first quarter to give Whitehouse a 7-0 lead and scored with 26 seconds left in the half on a 21-yard 20-7 lead. Whitehouse scored its second touchdown of the night when Monte Burns returned a blocked punt 21 yards for a 13-0 lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.