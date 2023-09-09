By Mike Phillips
Daily Sun
Corsicana's Tigers went 1-1 Friday night.
They suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Whitehouse 45-8 at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where the Tigers never led in a one-sided loss.
But the Tigers picked up a big "W" when former Tiger quarterback Adrian Baston decided to return to the team, giving the Tigers a versatile and lethal offensive weapon. That's 1-1 for the night, a night the Tigers would just as soon forget.
Last spring Baston said he felt his future was in baseball. He's already committed to McClennan Junior College in Waco, a powerhouse program that won the 2021 JUCO World Series.
Baston had a monster season as a junior and could be even better this spring after putting on a clinic for leadoff men. Baston ran down everything in the outfield and was almost impossible to catch while running the bases, where he stole 18 of 19 bags and scored 43 runs in 34 games to help lead the Tigers in another playoff run.
Baston is the only quarterback in Tiger history to rush for five touchdowns in a game in a 49-35 victory over Frisco Lebanon in 2021. He ran for 199 yards on 17 carries that night and scored twice on Houdini runs.
"He made two plays (on touchdown runs) that weren't there, and turned nothing into something," then Tiger Coach Hal Wasson said after the game. "That's what a quarterback can do. He has the ability to make plays with his feet when there's nothing there."
Baston could give the Tigers add a lot of something there for the Tigers wherever he plays -- quarterback, running back or receiver? He's not only an option quarterback, but he gives the Tigers a lot of options.
The Tigers could use a lift after Friday's loss. They open the District 5-5A DII season next Friday in Ennis in what could be a huge game.
After starting the season at 2-0 with decisive victories over Frisco Liberty (41-10) and North Garland (34-14), the Tigers just never got started Friday night and trailed the entire game.
Whitehouse, which is 2-1 with back-to-back victories, has now scored xxx in the last two games -- the Wildcats took the opening kickoff and marched 52 yards to take a 7-0 lead and never looked back. The Wildcats didn't play starting quarterback Josh Green for undisclosed reasons, but moved the ball all night with a much bigger offensive line and a variety of running backs who combined to run for five touchdowns to build a 45-6 lead. Freshman Andre Ibanez, who has a monster leg, drilled two long field goals of 43- and 38-yards, and had a wind-aided punt of 68 yards Friday.
The Tigers scored two points on a safety when Adrian Medrano, made a tackle in the end zone to close the gap to 45-8. Medrano, a fierce and dynamic sophomore linebacker, was coming off a huge game last week in the Tigers' 34-14 defensive dominate victory over North Garland. Medrano won the "Big Hit" award for the game.
The Tigers have won four of the last seven games against Whitehouse since Patrick Mahomes graduated. The Tigers' most painful loss to Whitehouse came three years ago when the Wildcats knocked out Tiger quarterback Solomon James, who suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for a month.
It's ironic on a night the Tigers lose to Whitehouse, they get a quarterback back as Baston decides to play football again. He has had a remarkable baseball career for the Tigers and last spring he said he wanted to concentrate on baseball and not play football in the fall.
He's back and the reason the Tigers went 1-1 Friday night.
