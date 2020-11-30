Corsicana's Tigers wrap up this upside down season that at one point coach Hal Wasson simply called "bizarre" on Friday night in Crandall.
Nothing has been easy for this Tiger team that has fought against bad luck, horrible bounces and enough injuries to overwhelm a MASH unit, but here they are ready for a big finish in a game that could go into overtime.
It would be appropriate for OT on Friday -- extending a season that has seemed 12 months long already.
Seriously, there could be overtime in Crandall, where two 3-7 teams that look a lot a like could play to a regulation stalemate.
"They're very similar to us," said Wasson. "We have three wins. They have three wins. If you look at the points in the district games we are very much the same. They have a young team. We have a young team."
But the Tigers are coming off a 21-14 win over Forney, and it was an impressive victory because it included the return of of quarterback Solomon James, who hadn't started a game since Oct. 9 at Whitehouse, where he suffered an ankle injury.
James didn't just return, he came back in style, completing 21-of-35 passes for 274 yards, and three touchdowns, showing streaks of brilliance throughout the game, including leading a 92-yard, 11-play drive that seemed impossible over the past month. James completed 8-of-9 passes in a span of two minutes and 32 seconds, beating the clock and Forney to complete the best first half of the season for the Tigers.
Colin Smith, a sophomore, had a career night, catching five passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns -- a 45-yarder to get the Tigers on the board and a 54-yarder to give the Tigers a 21-14 lead that held up for their third victory of the season.
Meanwhile, Crandall has struggled mightily of late losing three in a row, and giving up a total of 171 points in losses to Sulphur Springs (72), Royse City (45) and Ennis (54). Crandall's last victory and only win in district came on Oct. 30 in a wild 57-54 victory over Forney that took four overtime periods to decide the winner.
Based on those numbers, and the fact Corsicana might return both Bishop Harris and Jayvon Thomas to the backfield on Friday could add up to a high scoring night.
Harris and Thomas haven't played in three weeks, but they have been the Tigers' top two running backs after replacing Da Da Daniels and Anthony Young, who had big seasons a year ago but have barely touched the field or the football because of injuries this season.
Everything points to both teams lighting up the scoreboard in the finale.
"They're kind of like us," Wasson said. "They have given up big plays on defense, and I think it's because they're a young team like us. I think we're two very well matched teams."
Wasson also thinks his Tigers need to win Friday.
"We're going to keep working and grinding this week," he said. "There's a right way and there's a wrong way to do things, and there's no option but the right way.
"We want to finish strong. To me this is a big game because we want to finish on a positive note. This is a big game for us."
