Hal Wasson can't wait.
His players can't wait.
Let's face it, Corsicana can't wait.
Wasson's Tigers will finally begin their football season Monday afternoon when they hold their first official football practice for the 2020 season, a practice that was originally scheduled for Aug. 3.
The UIL, the governing body for all high school sports in Texas, ruled that the smaller schools (Class 1A through Class 4A) could begin practice at the original starting date and begin games Aug. 28.
Corsicana is the only Class 5A team in the Golden Circle. The rest of the schools (Mildred, Rice, Kerens, Blooming Grove, Frost and Dawson) have already played games will have played four games by the time the Tigers open their season on Sept. 25 when they play host to The Colony.
"We're excited to get going," said Wasson, whose young team went 7-4 last season and lost a tough game in Denton to Denton Braswell in the playoffs.
A year ago when Wasson took over the Tigers he had a team that had graduated 95 percent of the offense, which was the most of any football program in Texas.
Now Wasson will have everybody back in the backfield, where three sophomores (quarterback Solomon James and tailbacks Da Da Daniels and Anthony Young) started a year ago.
There's also a lot of experience up front, where Juan Andrade, a three-year starter at center, Verson Davis, Cam McFadden and Nathan Simons are back to lead what promises to be a solid offensive line along with returning tight end Kolby Kinkade.
The Tigers are picked to finish third in the District 8-5A DII race behind Ennis, which is the top-ranked Class 5A DII team in the state, and Royse City and ahead of North Forney, Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Forney and Crandall, but on opening day everyone is unbeaten and full of optimism -- and the opening day of practice is finally here for Corsicana's Tigers.
