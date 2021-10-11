Corsicana's Tigers opened the door to the road to the playoffs on a night when it easily could have slammed on them.
They hung in together and won their biggest game of the season 20-14 in Greenville, where they put together what Hal Wasson called a "complete team effort" to beat Greenville in a must-win game for both teams.
It wasn't just a must win, but the kind of victory that sticks around for a while because the Tigers had to win without their quarterback.
Sophomore Adrian Baston, who was having a terrific season as a leader and a big-play weapon, was injured on the third play of the game.
The Tigers found a way to win, and will have to finish the season without Baston, who is out for the year. It's a hard blow to a team that has been impressive in its four victories this season -- a team that is 4-2 and headed down what could be a dramatic stretch run.
Wasson watched his Tigers overcome the odds and a talented Greenville team that beat the Tigers by 21 points last season.
"Our message going into last Friday's game was 'To generate our want to,' Wasson said. "And that's why we won that game. We had to fight through it. When you lose your quarterback on the third play of the game, you have to throw your game-plan out the window.
"We were 0-2 in district and on the road and we lose our quarterback on the third play of the game," he said. "You have to find a way to win that game. I'm really proud of their fight. When you win a game like that it tells you that you've got a heartbeat.''
Wasson used a couple of quarterbacks -- Jabril Douglas and Dontay Thomas -- to replace Baston and Thomas had a huge night, running for 118 yards.
He's the leading candidate to replace Baston. He played some quarterback last year as a freshman because two quarterbacks suffered injuries a year ago. Thomas is a two-way starter already and has started at tailback and at defensive back, where he has two interceptions.
The Tigers got a huge lift from tailback Anthony Young, who missed six quarters in the previous two games after suffering an injury in the Royse City game. He left that game before halftime with 53 rushing yards.
He was sorely missed because he is not only the leading rusher for the Tigers, but he runs with speed and power and brings a different dimension to the offense. He busted out on his return to the backfield against Greenville, rushing for 140 yards.
Kicker Jovany Torres also had a big night, nailing a 33-yard field goal and a 40-yard field goal that provided the difference in the game. The Tigers scored on a trick pass to Da Da Daniels, a 69-yard fumble return from Semaj Henry and Torres' two field goals.
"We got six points from our offense, six points from our defense and eight points from our special teams on two field goals and two extra points," Wasson said.
The formula worked. Now Wasson and his coaches will have to generate a lot more "Want to" over the final four games of the season, which begins Friday in a district game against Sulphur Springs.
But Wasson believes in his team.
"I was really proud of them for their fight," Wasson said. "They showed a lot of fight and a lot of heart."
Wasson said he wasn't concerned about the added pressure of the stretch run with a new quarterback.
"I like pressure," he said. "Pressure is good. I like pressure in my tires. That was a big, big win. It was all about the want to."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.