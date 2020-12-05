CRANDALL -- If you're looking for a play, just one play -- one moment -- to define a season, it was there Friday night at Pirate Stadium, where Corsicana's Tigers beat Crandall's Pirates 14-13 to put the final touches on this long, bizarre, upside-down season that will linger for years to come, and become impossible to forget.
That one play for the Tigers came when a Crandall player intercepted a pass in the end zone and raced more than 100 yards in jubilation, but failed to score when Corsicana's Jabril Douglas bolted out of that same end zone and somehow ran the player down, tackling him at the Tiger 1-yard line.
Douglas not only defied the odds in his no-quit effort, but he saved a touchdown and celebrated later when the Tigers stood up with the best goal line stand of the year, and stopped the Pirates, who missed on a short 20-yard goal attempt to keep the score at 7-7 with 6:16 left in the first half.
There was plenty of game left, and the Tigers came back to win the game with a brilliant two-play, 73-yard drive drive that took just 15 seconds when Solomon James threw a 26-yarder to Colin Smith and came right back with a 47-yard touchdown pass to George Foster, who scored with 10:47 left in the game to give the Tigers a 14-10 lead.
There was plenty of drama late when the Tigers hung on, and won a fourth-and-two gamble at their own 19-yard line with 2:21 left when Solomon James found George Foster for a seven-yard gain to the 26 to keep the drive alive and keep the ball away from the Pirates, who trailed 14-13 at the time.
But when the Tigers look back at this game, and this season, no doubt they will remember Douglas' sprint from nowhere that saved a touchdown and a game in a season when both were priceless.
"I can't say enough about that play Jabril made," Tiger coach Hal Wasson said. "To me, that was a game-changer. He came out of the end zone, and he never gave up on that play. He sold out on that play and gave it everything."
Wasson could have been talking about his team and their strange journey this season that was hijacked by injuries and smothered in frustration -- a season where no one ever gave up despite hurdle after hurdle.
"I was a bizarre season," said Wasson, who changed lineups like cars change lanes on the interstate, constantly moving players around, filling in spots with new faces every Friday only to change them again and again.
He had four new faces on defense in Crandall, where the defensive front was decimated with a new crop of injuries that came out of nowhere.
"We had a lot of adversity," he said. "It's been a bizarre season. It's been a tough season, a hard season. But we never complained. We never made excuses. We just stayed the course. I am so proud of these coaches and these players. The one thing I always say is focus on what you can control. They worked hard and played hard all year."
The Tigers won their last two games, games others said were meaningless.
"There were people who said these games didn't mean anything (because the Tigers had been eliminated from the postseason)," Wasson said. "But they weren't meaningless to us. We wanted to finish strong."
Strong -- just the way Douglas did, covering the entire length of the field, putting everything into that play for a defense that played with an all-out effort all night.
The Tigers' defense might have been beaten up, but it came together all night, stopping Crandall, which went 3-6 this season, but scored a ton of points (288 points in the first eight games), averaging 36 points a game before Friday.
Not against Corsicana. The Tigers swarmed and stormed the backfield all night, racking up seven sacks and holding Crandall to just one touchdown and two long field goals of 37- and 38-yards and a total of 230 yards of offense.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were marching up and down the field between the 20s all night with long drives of 11 plays, 12 plays, nine plays -- drives that fell short for one frustrating reason or another. Two interceptions (one in the end zone and another at the Crandall 10) ended drives, and the Tigers drove from their 1-yard-line to the Crandall 37 before turning the ball over on downs, and drove from their own 7-yard-line to the Crandall 10 before being stopped.
Their first touchdown looked easy when Bishop Harris completed a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run to knot things at 7-7 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.
Harris, who came over from Mildred and had a dramatic impact rushing for more than 400 yards in his first two games with the Tigers before a hand injury slowed him down and eventually sidelined him, finished the night with 154 yards on 27 carries in his first start in weeks.
Junior Da Da Daniels, who was sensational last year, has had a nagging leg injury all year, but he looked faster than in any other game on Friday, and ran for 50 yards on eight carries, and had a 40-yard catch and run reception.
James, a junior who had a big year last season, was also sidelined most of the season. He returned at quarterback and started the Tigers' ninth game of the season two weeks ago for the first time since Oct. 9.
James had two strong games to finish the season, throwing for 550 yards in two victories. He completed 21-of-35 passes for 274 yards in a 21-14 win over Forney. On Friday James looked just as good, completing 17-of-33 passes for 276 yards and a 47-yard touchdown to Foster, who made three receptions for 89 yards.
Conner Means had a brilliant first half, catching five passes for 68 yards before Crandall started double-teaming the talented junior.
It was bright finish for the Tigers offense, which amassed 475 yards on a whopping 81 plays, and the numbers looked even brighter on the scoreboard, where Corsicana won for the second time in a row to complete a 10-game season at 4-6.
Wasson read the numbers differently.
"We won our last two games and are 2-0 going into next year," he said. "I can't say enough about this team. No one knows the struggles these young men had to go through this season. I'm so grateful to them."
