There's no rear-view mirror for Corsicana's Tigers, who don't have the time or the luxury to look at where they've been.
It's just too darn important to this team to look at where they're going.
Just listen to coach Hal Wasson, whose team lost its first game of the season last Friday to Royse City 41-21.
"Our message this week will be, 'What will be your response?' "
It's all about Forney on Friday night at City Bank Stadium, where the Jackrabbits are coming off their biggest win of the year. They beat rival North Forney 15-7 to open the 8-5A DII season and are about as high as a Jackrabbit can be right now. After all, North Forney wasn't too kind in last year's game -- a 61-21 romp. What goes around ...
Forney is 2-2 with wins over Whitehouse and the Falcons and suddenly the Jackrabbits look (and are playing) like a playoff team in what could become a very crowded district race. Translation: This is a huge game for the Tigers.
Forget that the Tigers beat Forney twice last year in the weird COVID-19-altered schedule that split the district into zones in the middle of the race. Both games were close, a 20-10 win at home and a 21-14 victory at City Bank.
"Forney's a good team. They'1-0 in district and Forney plays really good defense," Wasson said. "This is going to be a big challenge."
The Jackrabbits stopped North Forney cold, holding the Falcons to just 141 total yards and shutting down the running game that produced only 69 yards all night.
Forney trailed 7-3 at halftime and then slammed the door with a defense that intercepted two passes, including one that was returned to the Falcon 11-yard line that set up a third-quarter field goal, and produced a safety in the fourth quarter to complete the 12-0 second half.
The Tigers came up short last week after their first 3-0 start since 2015. They had actually won five in a row dating back to their two season-ending victories in 2020.
The Tigers were missing three receivers and lost their best running back, Anthony Young, who ran for 53 yards before leaving with an injury before halftime. But Wasson wasn't making excuses.
"We couldn't get off the field on third down, and we couldn't finish drives," he said, referring to two second half drives that ended on downs at the RC 20 and RC 22.
"I never think it's about them. I always think it's about us," he said. "The good news is you can flush that game away and move on. That's why we have the 24-hour rule (to celebrate or suffer for 24 hours after a game and then forget about it).
"You can be disappointed in a loss, but you can't dwell on it. I view setbacks as opportunities for comebacks," Wasson said. "You have to move on and address the mistakes you made and fix them."
That's the mantra this week -- move on and fix what went wrong against Royse City. It's pretty clear that the district is much better and deeper in talent this season, and Forney is a big part of that equation.
The Jackrabbits are led by a stingy defense and an offense that has pulled out two second half rallies to win two games ( Whitehouse 21-20 and NF last week) by a total of nine points. Jon'Richard Washington leads Forney with 131 yards rushing and Jake White has thrown for 378 yards this season.
The Tigers have had a formidable offense all season with a variety of weapons, including QB Adrian Baston, who is having a big season. He rushed for five touchdowns two weeks ago and completed 11-of-21 passes last week for 110 yards and a touchdown to Da Da Daniels while rushing for 66 yards and a TD in the loss.
KJ Armstrong, who ran for 61 yards last week, and Dontay Thomas, have both had some big moments coming out of the backfield this season and will be counted on even more if Young is out.
They're 3-1 and Wasson plans on pushing his team after last week's loss.
Wasson's ready to move on in a district loaded with talent and a schedule that is simply more demanding this season.
His attitude is simple and to the point.
"We're in a district where you have to bring your A game every week, and we didn't bring our A game last week and lost to a real good team," he said. "We've got to bring our A game every week."
Wasson's fine with that equation.
"I never got the memo that it was going to be easy," he said.
