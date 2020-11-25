Hal Wasson's Tigers finally catch a break this week.
Nope, they didn't get one on the field where they've been playing one-on-one with Murphey's Law all year. You know, Murphy, the guy who proclaimed that whatever can go wrong will go wrong. He's been living in the Tiger huddle for a while now.
Give Wasson and his kids credit. They've never complained and they kept going strong despite a rash of injuries that have hit at the absolute worst times this year.
Wasson has stayed positive and his kids have played hard week-in and week-out. Their no-quit hard-play and attitude are the things Wasson loves most about his 2020 Tigers.
The break they get is on the schedule, where they can take a week off and not play again until Dec. 4 when they wrap up this bizarre season in Crandall.
Still, the Tigers can use the bye week as much as any team.
Wasson was smiling and in a good mood this week, talking about how the off-week will help some of his players rest, and he's positive about finishing strong.
"We worked out Monday and Tuesday and then took the rest of the week off. We'll hit it again Monday," he said. "Hopefully, we will finish strong. We want to win the last two games and finish the season off strong.
"We're optimistic," he said. "We want to finish on a good note and hit the off-season hard. We need to get in the weight room and have a good off-season of strength and conditioning.''
The Tigers are coming off their best night of the year and their best win, a 21-14 victory in Forney that this team needed for countless reasons.
It was not only Corsicana's best game of the year, but it produced Wasson's best quote of the year. Afterward, when he was asked how it felt, he said: "Faaaaaan-tastic" and then later Wasson delivered his best quote of the season to sum up what the win meant.
"You remember that old commercial about Aqua Velva (cologne)," he asked. "The guy puts on the cologne and he gets slapped hard in the face, and he says, 'Thanks, I needed that.'
"That's how I feel right now!"
Wasson said this week that he expects to put a stronger team on the field against Crandall. He said he expects Bishop Harris, who had a phenomenal start with the Tigers, gaining more than 400 yards, including a 260-yard night, in his first two starts with Corsicana, to start against Crandall. Harris has been hurt for almost a month.
Wasson also expects Jayvon Thomas, who was injured early in the North Forney game two weeks ago, to return. Thomas, a sophomore, has had a remarkable season in the secondary and filling in at tailback and at quarterback, where he has emerged as an offensive weapon.
The return of those two players along with quarterback Solomon James, who made his first start last Friday against Forney since leaving the Whitehouse game on Oct. 9, should give the Tigers their best offensive team in months.
James had a huge night against Forney and Wasson hopes he can take the momentum of that game and bring it to Crandall.
James completed 21-of-35 passes for 274 yards, and threw for three touchdowns, showing streaks of brilliance throughout the game, including leading a 92-yard, 11-play drive that seemed impossible over the past month. James completed 8-of-9 passes in a span of two minutes and 32 seconds, beating the clock and Forney.
That drive, which included an unforgettable 12-yard clutch reception by Jabril Douglas, who turned a third-and-eight at the Tiger 10 into a first down to keep the drive alive, ended when George Foster, who had five receptions for 55 yards, grabbing a 23-yard TD pass with 26 seconds left in the second quarter to complete the Tigers' best first half of the season.
Not only did they lead 14-0 at halftime, but the Tiger defense had devoured Forney, making 10 plays, including four sacks, for either no gain or negative yardage.
It was clearly a night to remember in a tough, hard-luck season.
Wasson wants that victory and a new confidence to carry over to the Crandall game to finish the season strong, and then take that into a turn-around off-season program and the promise of a big year in 2021.
It's a break in the schedule this week for the Tigers -- a break this team and its coaches and fans needed ...
