If you like the long ball, you're gonna love the 2021 Tigers.
At least that's what was on display Thursday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium during the Tigers' scrimmage against Crowley.
During the scrimmage -- and in the live quarter of action -- the Tigers proved they could go deep, throwing three touchdown passes of more than 50 yards. Conner Means caught two of those and Jabril Douglas caught the other one.
And yes, those are the two returning receivers the Tigers hope will have breakout seasons. Da Da Daniels, an electric running back who has moved to receiver this season, is another key member of the receiving corps.
Two sophomores are battling for the quarterback spot and both Adrian Baston and Rhett Southard looked good Thursday. Baston threw a TD pass to Douglas and to Means, who scored the Tigers TD in the live quarter, which ended in 7-7 tie when Crowley scored on the final play of the night against a Tiger defense that was a mix of first and second-team players.
Southard threw a touchdown pass to Means and he also ran for a 25-yard touchdown during the early portion of the scrimmage when each team runs a series of plays.
"I thought both quarterbacks played well," Tiger coach Hal Wasson said. "It was a productive scrimmage. In any scrimmage, you never get too high or too low. The key is you're looking for improvement, and we improved (for the second week in a row).
"We're having fun," he said. "I'm really enjoying this young group."
The Tigers played to a pair of ties in the two live quarters of their scrimmages, batting Dallas Carter to a 7-7 tie last week and finishing with a 7-7 tie in the live quarter against Crowley, a big 5A DI school that returned 20 starters and is looking for a big season. Means scored in each live quarter, catching a 40-yard TD pass last week from Baston.
Wasson said he was pleased with his team's physicality and energy but not pleased with the discipline in the Carter scrimmage, but said the energy and physicality were there against Crowley and added the discipline was much better.
"This was big for us because of the week we had," Wasson said. "It was brutality hot Monday and on Tuesday and Wednesday we had to go inside because of the rain. We had to go through adversity all week just to get (to the scrimmage). I thought our kids were able to adjust to the adversity. We have to continue to develop and improve. I can confidently say we had a better week and are improving."
Wasson also emphasized being more disciplined on offense. He said he liked the physical play he saw from his team and praised his defense, which dominated at times against Crowley.
"We protected the ball and that created explosive plays," he said. "And we played good defense. There were a lot of positive signs.''
The Tigers open the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to The Colony. The Tigers beat The Colony 28-21 in their opener at home last season when Means made a brilliant TD catch late in the game.
Wasson knows its a long road, but feels good about the progress the Tigers made in their summer drills, and is looking forward to growing even more during the season.
"I love this team to a person and to a coach," he said. "Each one of them has invested a lot. Our focus is on our preparation and our development. We've got to grow in baby steps."
