The Tigers put on their pads on Friday.
They'll need them for real this week.
Tigers coach Hal Wasson talked about how this will be a "busy week" on Monday morning as the coach prepared for the second week of summer workouts and a live scrimmage Thursday night against Dallas Carter, one of the most storied programs in the Big D.
"The way I look at a scrimmage is it's a glorified practice," said Wasson, who felt good about this team's first week of workouts, and is ready to see more from his kids. He will get a better look at just where his Tigers are when they face Carter at 7 p.m. at Kincaide Stadium (9191 South Polk) in Dallas.
That's what preseason scrimmages are all about -- they're measuring sticks to see where you are and where you need to go.
Carter, a Class 4A DI program, went 3-4 last year but made the playoffs. The Cowboys return 17 starters from that team, and are picked to win the 8-4A DI title this season. They should be a good test for Wasson's Tigers.
Wasson's more interested in seeing what his team can do. The Tigers have two scrimmages this month (they face Crowley next week at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium) before opening the season at The Colony on Aug. 27.
What's he looking for in the first scrimmage?
"Defensively, I want to see us running to the ball and tackling. Offensively, I want to find out who can block and run," Wasson said.
"Overall, I want to see the mentality of getting better to see how we have developed over the first couple of weeks -- to get a bead on our players."
It's a big week for the Tigers and their fans. They will host a Parents Meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the field house, they travel to Kincaide Stadium (9191 Polk) in Dallas to scrimmage Dallas Carter at 7 p.m. Thursday, and they will host "Meet the Tigers Night" at 7 p.m. Friday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, which is open to the public and includes $1 hot dogs.
Wasson was more than pleased with the first week of practice, but is looking for a lot more Thursday night in a real scrimmage.
"I want to see what kind of energy we bring," he said. "The more energy you have, the more juice you bring, the faster you play.''
Wasson wants to have a faster team this season, quicker and more confident -- confident in the plays the Tigers run and confident in each other. He likes what he has seen from his skilled position players so far and is confident his new quarterback will get the job done.
Two sophomores, Adrian Baston and Rhett Southard, are competing for the quarterback spot, and they will have two scrimmages and three weeks of practice to claim to that job.
One of the Tigers' strengths this season is in their wide receiver corps, which brings back Jabril Douglas, Conner Means and Colin Smith.
Wasson knows the program returns enough talent to compete and is adding some talented youth to a program that could make a big step this season after missing the playoffs a year ago when COVID-19 concerns altered not only the season, but prompted the teams in the 8-5A DII race to change the entire format of how to qualify for the postseason.
That's all behind the Tigers, who started the season with optimism and produced in practice last week, where many who stopped by to watch talked about how hard the hitting was on Friday, the first day the Tigers practiced in pads. Wasson felt good about the entire week.
"We had a really good week," he said. "The key for us is, can we put together a good day-to-day development? If we can continue to do that we will be successful.
"If I seem excited about this team, it's because I am!"
Tigers' Schedule for the week
7 p.m. Tuesday: Parents Meeting at the Field House.
7 p.m. Thursday: Tigers scrimmage Dallas Carter at Kincaide Stadium (9191 Polk) in Dallas.
7:30 p.m. Friday: "Meet the Tigers Night" at Community National Bank & Trust National Stadium (includes $1 hot dogs)
