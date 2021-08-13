A wise man once said: "Two out of three ain't bad."
And that's exactly what Tiger coach Hal Wasson said after watching his team scrimmage against Dallas Carter (yup, that Dallas Carter) Thursday night in Dallas.
"I would say our energy was a plus, I would say our physicality was a plus," said Wasson as he evaluated his team's performance. "Our discipline was a minus. We had two plusses and one minus. Two out of three's not bad. But we've got to work on our discipline.
"I always like to focus on things we can control, and our physicality and energy were good. You want to see if we are going to give good effort, and we did."
The two teams ran out their No. 1 and No. 2 teams, ran two sets in which a series of plays was run by each unit and then played a live quarter. Carter scored once and the Tigers scored once on a night when both defenses played well.
The Tigers' touchdown came on a 40-yard pass to Conner Means, a returning wide receiver who could lead a talented receiving corps as a senior. Adrian Baston, a sophomore who is battling with sophomore Rhett Southard for the quarterback spot, threw a pretty pass on the touchdown.
During the early practices, Wasson has pointed to his skilled players and echoed that praise after the scrimmage.
"Things that stood out to me were our running backs and Conner Means," Wasson said. "I thought our quarterbacks and running backs were a plus -- like I have said before, I like our skilled guys. Conner was very good at catching the ball and played well without the ball. Those are the things we thought we would see and we did.
"I thought all three running backs and Adrian ran the ball with a lot of energy," he said. "I think we have three No. 1 running backs in KJ Armstrong, Anthony Young and Dontay Thomas.''
Armstrong, a junior, and Thomas, a sophomore, both played some last year, and Young, a senior who was injured for most of the season a year ago, ran for 193 yards in his last full game against Denton Braswell in the 2019 playoffs.
The Tigers have moved Da Da Daniels, an electric running back as a sophomore two years ago, to wide receiver, where the Tigers hope he can have a breakout season at his new position.
The Tigers were able to move the ball against a Carter defense that's loaded with speed and talent, and drove inside the Carter 15 on their first possession in the live scrimmage before fumbling the ball back to Carter -- hence the discipline Wasson said needed work.
Carter is picked to win its district race and Wasson knew what he was doing when he scheduled a scrimmage against the Cowboys -- a fast and physical team that attacks the ball.
"I thought the strength of Carter's team was their defense," Wasson said. "They have a lot of speed. That was a good test. I think the strength of our team was our defense. They played with a lot of energy and physicality. In the live quarter they (Carter) never got a first down."
Wasson said his offensive line was a work in progress, and the OL played without its best player as Cam McFadden, a returning starter who will probably start both ways did not play Thursday.
"Normally, the offensive line is the last piece to come together," Wasson said. "We've only had nine practices. We're still working at it. We've got to get some consistency. You see a play where three guys on the offensive line look good and then on the next play it's not there. We just have to keep working and get better."
Overall, Wasson was pleased with the scrimmage, and he's looking forward to a lot of progress next week and a scrimmage at home at 7 p.m. Thursday against Crowley. The Tigers open the season Aug. 27 on the road against The Colony, a team they defeated 28-21 in last season's opener.
"We always focus on the things we can control," Wasson said. "We will be better next week than we were this week."
