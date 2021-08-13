Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Tiger coach Hal Wasson gives instruction to his players during a practice this summer as they prepare for a new season. Wasson liked a lot of what he saw from his team Thursday night in a scrimmage against Dallas Carter.

The Tigers have their final scrimmage at 7 p.m. Thursday against Crowley at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium and open the season on the road Aug. 27 at The Colony.