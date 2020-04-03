Zach Bryant, who brought a ton of energy and experience to the Tiger football program when he joined Hal Wasson's team last spring as the Tiger offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, left recently for a job at Rock Hill, Prosper's new high school.
Bryant, who was with Wasson at South Lake Carroll, was a big part of the Tigers success last fall and will be missed.
But Wasson has already found a new OC and is thrilled to have Brad Skinner with the Tigers. Skinner worked with Wasson at Fossil Ridge and was with Wasson at South Lake Carroll for several years, including 2011 when the Dragons won the state title.
"The day after Zach left I got a call from Brad Skinner," Wasson said. "He's an outstanding person and an outstanding offensive line coach. I have no doubt he's going to be a great fit at Corsicana."
Skinner will be the Tigers offensive coordinator and offensive line coach and he will also head the strength and conditioning program for the Tigers.
"He's an excellent strength and conditioning coach," Wasson said. "I have no doubt he will help our strength and conditioning.
"I couldn't be happier to get a guy with his talent and experience," he said. "When you coach with someone and win a state, that's a great feeling. I'm really happy to have him as a coach here at Corsicana."
Wasson said Skinner has spent a lifetime around football.
"He grew up in a coaching family. His dad was a highly successful coach," Wasson said. "He's been around football his whole life.''
The Tigers made giant gains on offense as the season progressed last fall, despite replacing the entire backfield, which had graduated. Wasson re-tooled the backfield, where the Tigers had one of the youngest backfields in Texas as three sophomores started.
Solomon James started at quarterback and running backs Anthony Young and Damarius Daniels carried the load as young tailbacks. The Tigers were excited with the prospect of having all three returning for 2020 with a valuable year of experience.
Daniels is recovering from ACL surgery right now. He suffered the injury while playing for the Tigers basketball team this winter.
Of course, everything has been postponed for now because of the Covid-19 crisis.
"The most important thing is your health," Wasson said. "We had a really good off-season going. But we always say focus on the things you can control. Our focus is on staying healthy, practicing social distancing.
"This too shall pass," he said. "We always tell our kids that you have to weather the storm. And that's what we are saying now. We have to weather this storm."
