Corsicana sophomore Jayvon Thomas, who had a remarkable season, has received an early offer from Baylor to accept a football scholarship from the Big 12 power.
Division I football programs have been making early scholarship offers to the top players as juniors, but it is rare to receive an offer of any kind as a sophomore.
Of course, Thomas will no doubt receive many other offers, but Baylor's interest is an clear indication of Thomas' potentail.
He did everything for the Tigers. He started out as the team's top defensive back, and then moved to the backfield, where he had some huge games at running back, and then later at quarterback, where he also produced some big numbers running the ball.
He was named the Golden Circle Co-Most Versatile Player and will be a big part of the Tigers' future.
"Obviously, we are extremely excited for him, his immediate family and our Tiger family," said Tiger head coach and AD Hal Wasson. "I'm confident it will motivate him and his teammates to prepare and perform at a higher level."
