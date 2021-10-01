Corsicana's Tigers hope having a bye week will help turn their season around as they lead a list of four Golden Circle teams that all have the week off and will not be playing a game Friday night.
Kerens and Dawson, both District 8-2A DI rivals who are off this week and open their district season next week against each other, and Hubbard, all have a bye week. Hubbard (3-2) opens its District 10-2A DII season next week at home in a key showdown against Wortham.
The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 start before losing their first two district games, will return to District 8-5A DII play next Friday when they travel to Greenville for a huge district game. Everyone in the eight-team district has a bye week this week.
After two weeks of play the 8-5A race is split in half with four teams (Ennis, Royse City, Forney and Crandall) tied for first-place with 2-0 starts, and four teams (Tigers, Greenville, North Forney and Sulphur Springs) all tied for last-place with 0-2 records.
Greenville (1-4) has the most misleading record because the Lions have lost to four unbeaten teams, including state-ranked Ennis (No. 4 in 5A DII with a 5-0 record) and Royse City (5-0), the top two teams in the district race. They have also lost to state-ranked Chapel Hill (5-0 and No. 4 in 4A DI in the state) and Frisco Liberty (5-0 in 5A DII).
District 8-5A DII has also produced two of the biggest surprises in Forney, a team that didn't win a game last year, and Crandall, a smaller 5A team that moved up from 4A last year and went 1-4 in district play, beating only Forney 57-54 in a four-overtime thriller.
The Pirates returned nine starters from that 2020 offense and it shows. They have scored 128 points in their two district victories, hammering Sulphur Springs 57-34 and embarrassing North Forney 71-43 last week. The Pirates probably didn't want to take a week off.
While Crandall has emerged as a surprise with an explosive offense, Forney has shocked the league with an aggressive and hard-hitting defense, beating rival North Forney 15-7 and shutting down the Tigers last week 24-6.
The Tigers needed a week off and are hoping their top running back will be able to return next week against Greenville. Anthony Young, who has run with power and purpose, has led a group of three running backs in yards (279 in three and a half games) and touchdowns (three) this season. He was injured in the first half against Royse City and left before halftime with 53 yards and the promise of a 100-yard night. He hasn't played in the last six quarters.
Dontay Thomas, a two-way starter who has picked off two interceptions and who had a 92-yard night in the season opener against The Colony, and KJ Armstrong, who ran for 89 yards against Whitehouse, have both had their moments in the Tiger backfield. And sophomore quarterback Adrian Baston is growing up fast in his first season with the varsity. He is throwing the ball better and has proven he can make something out of nothing when he runs the ball or simply scrambles for big plays. He ran for five touchdowns against Frisco Lebanon Trail, becoming the first quarterback in Tiger history to rush for five TDs.
It looks like it could be a scramble for the No, 3 and No. 4 playoff spots in the district race because Ennis and Royse City look that good and there are a lot of questions about Crandall, Forney, Greenville and the Tigers, four teams that could end up in a logjam for those final two playoff berths. The Tigers play Greenville on the road next Friday and get Crandall at home on Oct. 29, the week before they face Ennis in the regular season finale.
There's a lot of football left in the second half of the season, and everyone in the district took a deep breath this week and is anxious to start again.
