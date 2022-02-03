Corsicana football coach and Athletic Director Hal Wasson said earlier this week that when it came to realignment all you could do was "Wait for the Magic Wand to wave and see where you land."
But who expected this?
The University Scholastic League came out with its new district alignments Thursday morning and the Tigers ended up in a shift to the west that left them all alone except for rival Ennis in a brand-new District 5-5A DII landscape for the next two years.
The UIL realigns every two years, and the Tigers, who had been playing Ennis, North Forney, Forney, Greenville, Royse City, Sulphur Springs and Crandall for the past two seasons, now find themselves in new land competing against a west world group that's made up of:
Arlington Seguin, Burleson, Everman, Joshua, Mansfield Summit, Midlothian Heritage and Ennis in a new region -- Region I in District 5A DII.
"I kind of expected that we would go west," said Wasson, who knew that Forney, North Forney and Royse City had all out-grown the 14-5A D-II race that the Tigers competed in the past four seasons. Those exits meant the Tigers would be moving either east or west.
A push back to the days of 16-5A when the Tigers faced Nacogdoches, Lindale, Whitehouse, Jacksonville and other East Texas programs would have been a better fit.
The new 5-5A DII lineup is brutal. Just look at Mansfield Summitt, a program that drops down from D-I to D-II next fall after marching to the D-I state semifinals, where the Jaguars fell to College Station 28-21.
"I think the district is pretty similar to the one we came from with the exception of Summitt," Wasson said. "They went to the state semifinals. It's going to be a challenge."
Five (Summitt, Ennis, Burleson, Everman and Midlothian Heritage) of the seven teams in the district went to the playoffs, including Ennis. Of course, Ennis was ranked in the top 2 or 3 teams in 5A DII all season and brings back a loaded team next fall.
"No doubt, it's going to be a tough district," Wasson said. "We need to go to work."
Wasson has three open dates. His team will scrimmage against Dallas Carter and scrimmage against Athens before opening the season with three non-district games against Frisco Liberty, North Garland and Whitehouse.
The Tigers will play Ennis at home on Sept. 16 in their district opener and then play at Arlington Seguin, return home against Burleson and hit the road against Mansfield Summitt. Their final three games will be at home against Midlothian Heritage, at home against Everman and away at Joshua.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers didn't get any breaks when it came to realignment in basketball. They were already playing in a very competitive district with powerhouse basketball teams from Red Oak and Midlothian.
The Corsicana basketball programs face a huge mountain now that they're in the same district with Red Oak's powerhouse basketball programs along with Lancaster, one of the most athletic schools in all of 5A.
The Tigers will play basketball in District 14-5A in Region II against a field of teams that include Crandall, Ennis, Forney, Terrell, Lancaster and Red Oak.
