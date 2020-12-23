Corsicana's Tigers had a roller coaster ride through their 2020 season that included a ton of injuries and a new starting lineup every week.
Now that the District 8-5A DII season is officially behind them, the Tigers can announce the players who were honored on the All-District team. The rule in Texas is simple: All-District teams cannot be released until every team is eliminated in the playoffs. The last two 8-5A teams were eliminated recently as Ennis and North Forney both lost in second-round playoff games.
The coaches in the district were unkind in their voting for Corsicana, which went 3-4 in the district race despite playing through injuries every week.
The Tigers landed five players (two on offense and three on defense) on the All-District second-team, and saw seven other players earn Honorable Mention honors.
Verson Davis, one of the top offensive linemen in the Golden Circle and the anchor to Corsicana's offensive line, was named to the Offensive second-team for the second year in a row, and Bishop Harris, who joined the team in mid-season after coming over from Mildred, was named to the Offensive second-team.
When healthy Harris racked up big yards and big games, and finished with more than 700 rushing yards for an offense that literally made changes in the backfield (due to injuries) every Friday night.
Harris, who rushed for 250 yards in the victory over Forney, ran for a combined 520 yards in his first three games with the Tigers before a hand injury slowed him down and eventually sidelined him.
Both Davis and Harris are seniors.
The strength of the Tigers defense this season was in the linebacker corps, and three Tiger linebackers made the 8-5A Defensive second-team.
Jesus Mendoza, who had some monster moments, and Grant Harrison, who was the Tigers' rock on defense, led the way. They're both seniors. They were joined on the 8-5A Defensive second-team by freshman linebacker Dontay Thomas, who had a breakout year in his first season with the varsity.
Seven Tigers landed on the Honorable Mention, including Jayvon Thomas who could have easily been named as a Newcomer of the Year or a Utility Player of the Year.
Because so many Tigers missed games, Thomas moved from position to position until late in the season when he went to the bench with an injury. While he was healthy, Thomas, who was the Tigers' top defensive back, filled in at tailback. He rushed for more than 100 as a tailback in the Tigers' season-opening win over The Colony, and then later in the season when he had to fill in at quarterback, Thomas ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Greenville, and then ran for 251 yards in a victory over Forney as a QB. When Thomas played quarterback, the district teams stacked their defenses against the run because they knew the Tigers were using an emergency quarterback with no experience. And when Thomas was healthy he still made teams pay despite the stacked defenses.
His talent and versatility -- not to mention his ability to no-quit effort -- was one of the highlights of the season. Thomas is a sophomore with a brilliant future.
There were six other talented Tigers on the Honorable Mention list, including defensive lineman Brayshun Parrish, who made the All-District first-team last season as a junior, but couldn't repeat after becoming one of many casualties on the injured list as a senior.
Cam McFadden, a junior who had to move from the offensive line to the DL because of holes created by injuries, had a solid season and was named to the Honorable Mention list. Nathan Simons, a senior, who had two big years on the offensive line, was also on the list.
Chris Degrate, a junior who had a big year at safety, and Jabril Douglas, a senior who was a clutch receiver, were on the list along with defensive back Shemar Smith, a senior who was a strong defender the past two years.
