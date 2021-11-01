It was tough -- the toughest loss in recent years.
The Tigers had battled all season, surprising everyone who follows this program, and in their ninth game of the season, they were in position to reach the playoffs.
In face, in the fourth quarter Friday night they were still battling for a playoff spot. But them Crandall, which is as talented as any team they had faced all year, pulled away from a 43-40 lead to win 63-40.
Now they have to bounce back against unbeaten Ennis in Ennis Friday night in the season finale. They had led Crandall and had played brilliantly at times during the bitter loss, and it make take a while to get over this one.
The Tigers (6-3 and 3-3) have fought back all season and could have clinched a playoff berth with a victory at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where both teams were desperate for a win Friday in their ninth game of the season.
Crandall (5-4 and 3-3) was just as good as advertised (maybe even better) and after swapping big plays and points for most of the night the Pirates took control in the fourth quarter with a 20-0 run to put the game away. They have now scored 305 points in six district games and 451 for the season.
Still, the Tigers could have won with a few breaks.
They were playing without their best running back, Anthony Young, a power back and the only senior to carry the ball for the Tigers this season, and they lost KJ Armstrong to an injury in the third quarter after he had rushed for 95 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Dontay Thomas, a sophomore who starts in the secondary and fills in at tailback and quarterback at times, ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. Da Da Daniels had another huge game with four receptions worth 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Anyone who follows the Tigers knows they lost their starting quarterback Adrian Baston for the season on the third play against Greenville on Oct. 8. But Tiger fans also have watched this team rise above all that and more with a determination and resilience -- and a bond that made this a special season.
Had they won, and they led 14-0 and 21-7 early, they would have clinched a playoff spot. It was close until the fourth. The Tigers still led 33-29 with 17 seconds left in the first halftime and trailed 43-40 after three quarters.
They piled up more that 500 yards of offense, and two running backs -- Thomas and Armstrong combined to rush for all 188 yards and four touchdowns and freshman quarterback Ja' Marion Lewis completed 17-of-28 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, But they loss to the most explosive team they have seen in recent years.
The Pirates, who have three Division I players, got some fourth-quarter momentum and never let go of it.
It was a hard loss for a team that overachieved all season. No one expected these Tigers to win six games in August, and that was long before the Tigers lost their quarterback for the year on the third play of Game 6.
No one thought back in August this team that lost two starters who had a chance to make an impact this season, would be playing for a playoff spot in the ninth game of the year.
Tough, resilient and no-quit all lived in the Tiger huddle, and they will be there Friday against Ennis. But the loss to Crandall will burn for a while -- to get this close to a playoff berth after no one gave them a chance stings.
"I'm disappointed for the players and the coaches," Tiger coach Hal Wasson said. "Because there's a lot that goes into these games. The frustrating piece is that we have a difficult time getting out of our own way.
"Crandall seized the moment and we didn't. The year we had, you have to focus on the positives," he said. "There are all kinds of emotions that go into this game. It can be frustrating ...
"We knew going in they were very explosive. We had over 500 yards of offense, but we don't seem to play a complete game. For whatever reason we can't seem to get all three phases in a game."
He has a big game left, but Wasson knows this team made huge strides and they made them in a district that was much improved top to bottom.
"You have to focus on the positives," he said. "We've won six games and look at the progress we made this year."
