It's too early to tell much, but you had to like what you saw Friday night when the Tigers scrimmaged Dallas Carter at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
It was the first look for a new Tiger team and a new Tiger coach, Aric Sardinea, who was hired April 11. That late arrival didn't give the new coach a chance to have a spring practice, but he hasn't slowed down since hitting Corsicana and his team, which is learning fast and trying to play faster, was impressive against the perennial Dallas powerhouse.
Carter went unbeaten in District 7-4A DI play last season and 8-2 for the season. The Cowboys came into the scrimmage knowing a lot more about each other than the new-bred Tigers, so give Sardinea a lot of credit for having his team ready.
The Tigers not only had their moments as both quarterbacks -- Adrian Baston and Jamarion Lewis -- looked good, but they won the scrimmage's live-action segment 7-0 when Jett Jones broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run.
Dontay Thomas scored on a 4-yard pass from Lewis in the controlled series portion of the scrimmage. The Tiger backs looked good considering it was their first time competing in Sardinea's offense, and the new coach liked what he saw from his offensive line.
"I thought our offensive line adjusted well," he said. "When Carter took away what we were trying to do they (the OL) did a good job of adjusting to what Carter was doing.
"I thought our defensive front -- our four up front -- did a pretty good job getting a good push," he said.
Sardinea said if there was a surprise in the scrimmage it was Jones, who played defensive back and wide receiver last year, and added that he liked both of his quarterbacks. He has said that all along about his quarterback pair, who both showed a lot of talent last year.
"I was able to get a look at our offense," Sardinea said. "I thought our quarterback-receiver timing was pretty good. We missed some, but it's the first scrimmage. I thought our quarterbacks did a pretty good job understanding our concept on offense."
He was very happy his linebackers, who are new, got to see action.
"We were able to get our linebackers a lot of plays," he said. "They needed to get the reps. It was a good week and a good scrimmage, but I want to see where we are a few weeks from now. Right now it's just not enough time to evaluate."
