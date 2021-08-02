High School football officially started Monday morning when teams held their opening day of summer practice, and the feeling was positive and energetic at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where Corsicana's Tigers took their first steps in what they hope is a big season.
"It was a good day," said Tiger coach Hal Wasson, who begins his third year leading the Tigers. "I thought our kids came in with the right frame of mind, and we got a lot of things done today."
All eight Golden Circle teams -- Mildred, Kerens, Rice, Blooming Grove, Frost, Dawson, Hubbard and the Tigers -- worked out. Large school teams in Texas that held spring drills will begin summer workouts next Monday, but Wasson, who has the only Class 5A team in the Golden Circle, elected not to hold spring drills and have the extra week of practice in August to prepare for a season that will be here quickly.
All eight GC teams open their regular season on Aug. 27 with the Tigers traveling to The Colony for their opener. They have a scrimmage on Aug. 12 at Dallas Carter and will hold a scrimmage at home at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 against Crowley.
Wasson was impressed with what he saw Monday, especially in his key offensive players.
"I liked what I saw from our skilled positions," Wasson said. "It's what I like to say -- we have some toys to play with. We have some speed and athleticism at our skilled positions. We've got two QBs and three receivers and three running backs who can carry the ball.''
Two players are competing for the quarterback spot this year, and both are sophomores. Adrian Baston, who showed off his speed in the spring stealing bases and playing the outfield for Corsicana's state-ranked baseball team, and Rhett Southard, a talented quarterback, are the top contenders.
Wasson pointed to his receivers as a big plus, saying "On the first day of practice, Jabril Douglas, Da Da Daniels and Conner Means looked good at receiver and I thought Dontay Thomas, KJ Armstrong and Anthony Young all looked good at running back.
"We've really got to work on our offensive and defensive fronts," he said. "But I liked what I saw today. I thought they (the players) came in with a real good attitude. They came in with a real good mindset."
Wasson is big on developing a strong mindset and preaches preparation, and that's another reason he was pleased with the first day of practice.
"We had a good start," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.