If you follow high school football you know there are countless ways coaches and fans can evaluate a preseason scrimmage.
But there's no confusion or lost innuendo about how Tigers coach Hal Wasson felt about his team's play in a scrimmage against Weatherford Thursday night.
"I thought we got after it," Wasson said.
Yup, the Tigers sure did, and the fans who showed up at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium of Texas at Tiger Field to get their first look at the 2020 Tigers were loud and supportive all night.
The wait was over. There was finally high school football in Corsicana.
The Tigers, who had to wait until Sept. 7 to begin football drills because the UIL split football seasons, allowing the smaller schools (1A through 4A) to begin practice Aug. 3 and begin real games Aug. 28, delayed the seasons for the Class 5A and 6A schools, which play their season openers next Friday.
The Tigers originally had scheduled two scrimmages, but after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports in March, everything changed and Wasson and his Tigers scrambled to get one scrimmage in before real football begins next Friday.
Wasson never schedules a cupcake in a scrimmage, and Weatherford's Kangaroos (honest, that's the mascot) are a big, physical Class 6A team that went to the playoffs a year ago and are picked to go again as the No. 2 team in a district that includes national powerhouse Euless Trinity as the No. 1 team.
Wasson, in his second year at CHS, wants growth and maturity to be in every huddle this season, and has preached mental toughness from Day 1. He has also said from .Day 1 how much he likes this team -- and he liked what he saw Thursday night.
"Our goal going in on offense was to protect the football, to have two or three explosive plays and to be physical with our running game," he said. "I thought we were able to do those things. I liked what I saw.
"The things we made our mistakes on are very fixable. We need to improve our situational mindset with our running game. I thought it was a productive night on offense."
Of course, a year ago the Tigers, who lost 95 percent of their offense to graduation, were so young, especially in the backfield, where three sophomores ended up starting.
But now quarterback Solomon James and running backs Da Da Daniels and Anthony Young -- who all had impressive moments a year ago -- are all back and looking for an explosive season on offense behind an offensive line that brings back four starters.
The Tigers lost a lot on the defensive side of the ball to graduation, including safety Drew Denbow, and linebacker Tyler Farmer, who were all-district players and the Co-winners of the Del Thrash Award, which is given to the top player in the Golden Circle.
"We've got eight young players on defense," said Wasson, who was impressed with his defense Thursday.
"Defensively, I thought on the first series that after the first six-to-eight plays we settled down and played well. We ran to the ball and tackled well. Overall, I liked what I saw. Our tackling will improve as we get reps. I thought we were physical and ran to the ball. We need to improve our mental discipline.
"I definitely saw good signs. I'm optimistic, and was definitely more optimistic after (the way they played Thursday). I thought we played hard. Any time you play a 6A team that went to the playoffs a year ago and brought back a lot of starters and competed well against them, you're going to feel good.''
Wasson and his players are looking forward to the season and to having a big year -- a season that begins Friday when the Tigers host The Colony, a big and talented 5A DI team that went to the playoffs a year ago and is picked to return this season.
Wasson knows the opener will be a challenge for his team, and he feels his Tigers made a big step toward the season on Thursday.
"I feel confident we're on the right track," Wasson said. "I feel we have good kids who are buying into the system. I feel we need to grow, and we are growing. I like what I saw."
