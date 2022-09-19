It was a voice they know now, a voice they trust.
That's the voice Corsicana's Tigers heard Friday after a tough loss against Ennis. There's no panic here, just the promise of tomorrow and that's where these Tigers are today after a bumpy 1-3 start and an 0-1 record in a brutal district race.
"I told them we need to move on," said Tiger coach Aric Sardinea, who took the job in April and has been moving as fast as he can to build a winner.
His two freshmen teams both beat Ennis, and that's just a hint of what's ahead for the program.
"We are going to win here," he said. "It's just a matter of time, working together and getting to know each other."
Sardinea believes that and so do his kids.
"We know we're going to win. We just have to keep working and keep getting better," said junior quarterback Adrian Baston, who got off to a sensational start in the first three games before being slowed down last Friday.
"Everything is new with a new coach, but we love our coach. We like the way he coaches. He's a great teacher, and we know we're going to get better. And we're close. Most of us grew up together and we have a strong bond on this team. We believe we're going to win."
Not only is Sardinea brand new, but only one assistant coach -- Wayne Braziel -- returned from last year's staff. Sardinea had to find 14 new assistant coaches, and he didn't find his defensive coordinator until June.
Despite all of that, his Tigers got off to a great start, winning the season opener 38-28 on the road at Frisco Liberty. They scored 80 points with an electric offense in their first two games and battled 6A North Garland all night in a 49-42 loss.
Now they've lost two in a row with an offense that has slowed down -- an offense Sardinea believes will play better Friday when the Tigers travel to Arlington to face Seguin.
Segiun surprised a lot of people last week when the Cougars (1-3) battled state-ranked Mansfield Summit in a 35-27 district opening loss. Summit led 28-27 before scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Seguin, led by defensive back Jamel Johnson, a big-time DI prospect, looks much better this year than last year's 4-5 team and will give the Tigers another big test.
Sardinea, who wants to see his offense get back on track this week and see his defense improve, knows the Tigers need to get their running game, which has been led by Jet Jones, Dontay Thomas (who have both been playing on defense as well) and Baston, back in gear.
"We need to build confidence while putting a lot of pieces in place," he said of the big picture goals "We need to be breeding confidence when we start winning."
The loss to Ennis means the Tigers are 0-1 in the district race, but they have six games left -- all district games -- to move on and make this a memorable season.
Sardinea is positive and preaches positive football. That's his voice.
That won't change.
