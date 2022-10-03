It's time to make a run for Corsicana's Tigers, who suddenly (boy, did that go by fast) find themselves halfway through a season that arrived oh-so-fast and now heads for the homestretch.
The Tigers, who are coming week off a bye week of rest and reflection, have five games left, and all five are big district games. How big?
Put it this way, every Friday is now the biggest Friday of the season.
It's that simple for Aric Sardinea's team -- a Tiger team that wasn't expected or predicted to make the playoffs. But the district race has not gone as expected so with five district games left there are about as many questions left as there were back in August.
Just look at the Tigers' game Friday night at Community National Banl & Trust Stadium, where they face Burleson. The Elks won eight games a year ago and reached the second round of the playoffs. They brought back nine starters for Jon Kitna, the former NFL and Cowboys quarterback who became a high school coach a few years ago. His son, sophomore Jamison Kitna, is the quarterback for the Elks.
Burleson reached the second round of the playoffs last season and was predicted to finish fourth in a District 5-5A DII race that started the season with three teams ranked in the state's top 20.
But the Elks show up here without a W this season. They are not only 0-2 in the district race, tied with the Tigers and Joshua for sixth place in the eight-team race, but Burleson hasn't won yet. The Elks are 0-5 and have played in only one close game this season -- a 54-52 non-district loss to Weatherford.
Friday night is also the biggest game in their season. So it should be fun at Tiger Field, where someone will make a big step toward turning their season around.
The Tigers were one play away from starting district with a 1-1 record two weeks ago when Arlington Seguin came back on a fourth-and-12 play late in the fourth quarter with a 45-yard TD pass to hand Corsicana a bitter 15-10 loss.
The good news was the Tigers played their best defensive game of the season and Friday's game at home could be another test of defense against a Burleson team that was predicted to be pretty stingy with its top players all on the defensive side of the ball -- linebackers Kyndall Cassidy, who had more than 100 tackles last season, Kalun Blair and Dylan Dubois.
Still, the Elks have been giving up points in bunches and have allowed 207 in five games (Ouch).
The Tigers have shown a lot of promise and are arguably better than their 1-4 record with close losses to North Garland and Seguin. Everyone knew the defense would be a project this season with a lot of young players and some two-way players -- specifically the Thomas brothers, Dontay and Ke'Aunte, who lead the secondary and are also keys to the offense.
Ben Brooks has emerged as a force on defense and the team's performance against a speedy Seguin team was a message of improvement and of better things to come.
Tiger fans know all too well that junior quarterback Adrian Baston is the leader of the offense, and he has definitely had his moments this season. He has rushed for 473 yards on 70 carries (6.68 yard average) and five touchdowns and has completed 46-of-87 passes (53 percent) for 633 yards and three TDs to go along with two interceptions for an offense that has had to grow up every week.
Dontay Thomas, a junior, is an incredibly talented three-year starter and two-way player, who has been an impact player on defense who has yet to explode on offense. He has rushed for 202 yards on 44 carries (5.05 average) and has given the Tigers a solid and reliable season, running behind a young offensive line that could be the answer to turning the season around. Of course, Thomas, who has also caught 10 passes for 84 yards (8.4 average), could break out with a huge night at any time and could be the key to the second half of the season.
The Tigers have had some surprising and sensational (at times) performances from Jayden "Jet" Jones and Braylyn Brandon.
Jones came flying out of the gate and has rushed for 177 yards on 22 carries (8.05 average) and three touchdowns, and caught 10 passes for 256 yards and two more TDs. Brandon has turned into the team's big-play receiver and caught 18 passes, including some highlight tape plays, for 276 yards (15.3 average) and a touchdown in four games.
The second half of the season looks much tougher than the first because the Tigers have back-to-back games (Oct. 14 and Oct. 21) against Mansfield Summit, the preseason No. 5 team in the state, and Midlothian Heritage, a team that started the season in the top 20 and is 4-1 and 2-0 in the district race today.
But however you see these Tigers, they have had their moments and have surprised some critics this season. They aren't bigger and faster for the second half, but they are much better than the group that met Sardinea when he was a late hire on April 11.
