ARLINGTON -- Corsicana's Tigers reached the halfway mark of their season Friday in the middle of Dallas and Forth Worth looking for a new direction after suffering a bitter 15-10 loss to Seguin at C.H. Wilemon Field.
Bitter? Sure, what else could you feel on a night when the defense played its best four quarters of the season, and the offense battled all night and led 10-9 late in the game.
Then one play -- one play that coulda, shoulda woulda never happened to anyone else but did happen to the Tigers.
If it feels like after five games that these Tigers can't get a break it's because they can't. No one is feeling sorry for themselves and no one is making excuses but sometimes there are losses like Friday's -- tough, bitter losses that leave you shaking your head that are just too hard to swallow.
Gulp.
That's what happened in Arlington.
Facing a fourth-and-12 and trailing 10-9 late in the fourth quarter, Seguin quarterback Sirawan Evans managed to come up with a 45-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Diesel Gordon, who made the catch and raced past the Tigers, who were stung and left stunned on the play.
In the middle of Joe Biden's energy crisis, the Tigers get beat by a kid named Diesel, and that's just the tip of the irony that defined this game. The Tiger defense not only played its best game of the year, but put pressure on the Seguin quarterbacks (the Cougars used two) all night and came up with three turnovers -- two interceptions and a fumble recovery -- and three sacks and didn't give up a big play all night until Diesel burned them.
Before Gordon's 45-yard-catch-and-run with 4:33 left in the game, the Cougars' biggest play of the night came when they nailed a punt at the Tiger 2-yard-line and followed up with a safety (after a high snap) to take a 2-0 lead midway in the third quarter.
The Tigers, who had chances during a scoreless first half, finally scored after driving from their 37 to the Seguin 20, thanks to a 28-yard pass from Adrian Baston to Jet Jones to the Cougar 35 and a beauty from Baston to Braylyn Brandon to the 20 on a fourth-and-seven play.
That's where Joe Morales stepped in and delivered a 37-yard field goal to lift the Tigers to a 3-2 lead. The Cougars, who are loaded with speed on defense, came with a fierce rush but Morales nailed the kick right in the Cougars' face with 1:36 left in the third.
That one-point lead looked fragile when the Cougars returned the ensuing kickoff to the Tiger 47 and then walked to the Tiger 32 after a personal foul was added after the play.
The twins finished the drive.
Naszae Otienne, a tough-running tailback who shared the backfield with his twin brother Naszir, who spent some time at quarterback -- did the rest.
Naszae ripped off a 15-yard gain to the Tiger 17 and Naszir took a quarterback keeper down to the 12, where Naszae finished the drive with a 12-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter.
That gave the Cougars a 9-3 lead and it stayed that way when two-way starter Dontay Thomas, who had an interception in the first half and played an amazing game on defense, stopped the two-point conversion pass.
The Tigers stormed back with two lightning-quick plays, covering 78 yards, after Baston connected with Thomas for a 33-yard screen catch-and-run from the Tiger 22 to the Seguin 45 with seven minutes left. Then Baston, who led the Tigers with 69 yards in passing and 130 yards rushing, busted free on the next play for a 45-yard TD run. Morales gave the Tigers a 10-9 lead with a PAT with 6:45 left.
Then came the Diesel play and one last drive by the Tigers, who moved the ball to the Seguin 40, where they ended the game with an incompletion on a fourth-and-13 play.
Seguin battled Mansfield Summit, the favorite to win the District 5-5A DII title after reaching the 5A DI state semifinals the last two seasons, last week before losing 35-27. It was 28-27 late in the game. The Cougars are now 1-1 in district and 2-3 for the season as all the teams in 5-5A DII head for a bye week.
The Tigers are now 0-2 in what could end up being a tight district race from the top to the bottom and 1-4 for the season.
