Wouldn't you know it, on a night when both teams scored points like they were playing a video game, North Garland managed to beat the Tigers by holding onto the football to spoil the Aric Sardinea's home opener 49-42.
The Raiders weren't exactly in a four-corner offense, but they sure knew how to eat up the clock with a fourth quarter drive that seemed to start on Tuesday and end on Friday night.
Leading 42-35, the Raiders put together a 16-play, 98-yard drive that drained almost seven minutes off the fourth-quarter clock and left Corsicana's Tigers with less than a minute to try to erase a 49-35 lead.
And they almost did it.
Honest.
It took the Tigers' electric offense that scored one lightning TD after another all night just one play from scrimmage to close the gap to 49-42 when Jett Jones (boy, has he earned that nickname in the first two weeks of the season) took off on a 67-yard hook-and-ladder play, taking the pitch from Ke'Aunte Thomas and disappearing into the end zone with 43 seconds left in the game.
The Tigers never got the ball back.
You can bet if they had touched it again they would have won the game. That's who these kids are. That's what Sardinea, who was hired in April and hit the job running, is all about.
They bring a whole new meaning to the term "No quit." These kids rarely slow down. It has been full-speed Tigers for two weeks.
These Tigers are 1-1, but it feels like they're 10-1 after the offense has put up 80 points in the first two games against two schools that are both much larger than CHS.
Sardinea never promised a wipe-out offense when he was hired but that's what showed up at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium Friday when the Tigers, who traveled more than 200 miles round-trip to beat Frisco Liberty 38-28 last week (it wasn't that close), came home for Sardinea's debut on Tiger Field.
It took his kids (You can believe these are HIS kids already) eight plays from scrimmage to put up 14 points.
After Braylon Brandon ignited the stadium with a kickoff return to the Raider 15, it took the Tigers just four plays to grab a 7-0 lead on Dontay Thomas' 4-yard run, and three more plays on their second possession to score again, lighting up that CNB&T scoreboard for 14 points after The Jett took a screen pass from Adrian Baston and flew 50 yards for a touchdown.
The Jett (a Jones by any other name runs as sweet) finished the night with 109 yards on just six carries and had 52 yards on two receptions. He scored twice and now has five TDs in two games.
There's more: Jones had another touchdown called back in the opener and he set up a Tiger TD in the second quarter Friday when he dashed 13 yards before fumbling at the Raider 1-yard line. Tight end Christian Gallardo jumped on the ball in the end zone for another Tiger touchdown that gave the Cana Kids a 21-14 lead, completing a four-play, 52-yard scoring drive (did we mention the words lightning quick?).
It was 21-21 at halftime and 35-35 at the end of three after Dontay Thomas scored his second touchdown -- this one was his longest of the season, a 43-yarder that knotted things at 28-28 with 6:40 left in the third -- and Baston found Brandon who made a highlight tape catch for a 62-yard TD strike to knot things up at 35.
Brandon finished with three receptions for 70 yards and a huge kickoff return, and Baston had another big night, completing 7-of-12 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns while running for 82 yards on 10 carries.
Thomas, who plays both ways, finished the night with 95 yards on a dozen carries and two touchdowns against a big, aggressive Raider defense that couldn't keep the Tigers out of the end zone.
Finally, the Raiders offense did.
The two teams spent the night swapping the lead the way sisters swap recipes, but the Raiders offense took the game over in the fourth with two long, methodical drives, marching 55-yards on 11 plays to take a 42-35 lead on a penalty-aided drive, and then all but put the game away with an agonizing 16-play, 98-yard drive.
No one is because North Garland, a large Class 6A suburban school literally has about 1,000 more students than CHS. The Raiders' depth carried them in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers wouldn't have minded that they were playing a school with 1,000 more students if a couple of North Garland kids missed Friday's game -- an enrollment of 998 would have been just fine.
Two juniors -- quarterback Godspower Nwawuihe and tailback Jaden Davis -- led the Raiders all night. Davis finished with 204 yards on 40 carries and four touchdowns.
Nwawuihe, who is Texas Football magazine's preseason pick to be the District 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year, ran for 121 yards on 14 carries and scored three second half touchdowns, including both at the end of long drives in the fourth. He also and completed 10-of-15 passes for 134 yards and at times seemed unstoppable.
Those two impressive players handed the Tigers a tough loss on an exciting and thrilling home opener that was full of more promise than defeat.
The Tigers are on the road next Friday, traveling back in time (feels like it) and back to East Texas to play Whitehouse, a one-time serious baseball rival that hasn't been the same on the football field since Patrick Mahomes graduated.
The Tigers are 3-1 against non-Mahomes teams in recent years, losing two years ago when Tiger quarterback Solomon James left the game early with a knee injury.
