JOSHUA -- Corsicana's Tigers saw one of the longest seasons in the program's storied history end on a Thursday night with a bitter loss in Joshua, where the Tigers dominated the first half and led 21-7 at the break only to watch Joshua storm back in the second half to win 35-28.
It was Joshua's only victory in the District 5-5A DII race and broke up a tie for last place with the Tigers, who finished 0-7 in district play and 1-9 for the season. They won on opening night and lost nine in a row.
Thursday's loss on the road was a sad ending to a season of playing catch-up for the Tigers and first-year coach Aric Sardinea, who wasn't hired until April. He had to scramble from the minute he arrived in Corsicana, getting to know his new team without spring drills while putting together a coaching staff on the run.
His Tigers looked good at times and arguably over-achieved in some earlier games in a district loaded with talent and experience. On opening night, there were three teams in the eight-team 5-5A DII district ranked in the state's Top 20 preseason poll. All three (Midlothian Heritage, Mansfield Summit and Ennis) are headed to the playoffs along with Everman.
The Tigers defeated Frisco Liberty 38-28 on the road in the season opener and were more than competitive in a non-district loss to North Garland, which broke a 42-42 tie late in the game to win 49-42 with an impressive long drive.
The Tigers had fourth-quarter leads on both Seguin and Burleson in two big district games, but lost in back-to-back weeks when Seguin scored on a 45-yard pass late in the fourth quarter (on a fourth-and-12 play no less) that flipped a 10-9 deficit into a 15-10 victory with 4:33 left in the game in Arlington, and Burleson followed that game the next Friday, scoring with 2:07 left in the game on an 18-yard pass that turned a 28-27 deficit into a 35-28 victory.
Those two losses were bitter, but the loss to Joshua will stay with the Tigers longer because they played so well in the first half and looked to be in control. But Joshua scored three touchdowns in less than seven minutes to start the second half to take away all of Corsicana's momentum.
It happened quickly.
Eli Martinez scored on a 20-yard run to complete a 64-yard drive and the Owls got the ball right back when the Corsicana punter's knee hit the turf while he was punting, turning the ball over to Joshua on downs at the Tiger 38.
Cooper Moore completed the two-play drive when he caught a 32-yard TD pass from Jaydin Pool. The Owls grabbed the ball right back seconds later when the Tigers fumbled away the short kickoff, and drove 34 yards on just three plays to take a 28-21 lead on Martinez's two-yard TD run and Sam Angeles' fourth PAT of the night.
Joshua put together a 90-yard drive in the fourth and went up 35-21 when Cooper Moore scored his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run.
The Tigers came back and scored with 3:57 left in the game when junior quarterback Adrian Baston, who led the Tigers all season, scored on a 15-yard run and Joe Morales added a PAT to make it a 35-28 ending.
Baston ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. He scored on a 62-yard run to lift the Tigers to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and Dontay Thomas, a brilliant and versatile athlete who starts on both sides of the ball, broke free for a 71-yard TD run -- his longest of the season -- to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.
Joshua answered with a 14-yard TD run by RJ Brown, but the Tigers snapped right back and put together a late drive and scored with 30 seconds left in the half when Baston connected with J'Siah Gooden for a 7-yard TD after a big run by Thomas who moved the ball inside the 10 with the help of a big block from Baston.
Baston and Thomas led the way Thursday -- and that was only fitting because they led the team all season, and will no doubt give Sardinea and the Tigers a pair of leaders to build around next year.
That's the plan -- take everything you can take from this bitter season and grow from it. There's no reason to look back for the young Tigers who will start 2023 as hungry as any team in this league.
Sardinea was always playing catch-up and never made excuses. He brought a lot to the program and showed why he was hired for this job. Simply put, he's a good coach and a good man who never complained about the hand he was dealt, but always moved forward with a strong, positive message.
He knows the Tiger JV team had a lot of success this season and he knows the Tiger freshman team beat every team in this district, flipping the scoreboard around every week.
This was a long, hard season and it will leave a bad taste in everyone's mouth. But it won't be hard to walk away from 2022. The young Tigers who return next year won't walk away from this season, they'll run, and they'll run hard right into next year ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.