Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 79F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong in the evening, will give way to clear skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.