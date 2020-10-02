FRISCO -- It was there, the game, the night and a fresh and thrilling 2-0 start.
Right there in Toyota Stadium, where Corsicana's Tigers had hoped to build on last week's thrilling and inspiring comeback win over The Colony. After all, 2-0 would have felt just right for a team that's planning on taking some big steps this season -- a team that's growing up fast and showing more and more promise with each step.
But then it was gone -- literally slipping out of Corsicana's hands.
Can the Tigers get it back? Nope, they can't get Friday night's 34-31 heartbreaking loss to Frisco Lebanon Trail back. That's history. The win disappeared just like the football that turned into a 47-yard fumble return late in the fourth quarter that lifted Lebanon Trail's Trail Blazers (or are they the Lebanon Trail Blazers?) to a 2-0 start no one saw coming. The football program had won just four games in its first two years of existence and now is rolling and suddenly the Blazers are 2-0. They came into Friday's game ranked No. 20 in the Dallas Morning News' 5A poll, which probably stunned some of the folks who picked them to finish near the bottom of the District 7-5A DII race.
They are better than you thought.
But so are the Tigers.
Heck, they were ranked No. 17 in that same Morning News poll. No one knows where they would have landed in next week's poll had they won - and they should have won. That's why the three-point loss hurts so much. Even though it's a non-district game with a non-district meaning, it would have meant something -- it would meant so much more to a Tiger team on its way up.
They're still headed in that direction. They've just got to get a handle on those Circus plays, you know, those wild, crazy plays that are hard to explain -- those plays right out of Ripley's.
Believe it or not, the Tigers have had enough of those in two weeks to last an entire season, including the unexplainable fumble. In two weeks they have seen two fumbles turn into long touchdowns on nights when their defense has been so dominant in the second half that two talented teams have yet to score a point on them in the second half.
That's right. The Blazer offense didn't even threated to score in the final two quarters, and The Colony, which was shut out after halftime, couldn't run the ball all night against Tiger DC Greg Davis' swarming defense. These kids are good, and should have won. Not only did they dominate the second half, but they forced five turnovers (something they never did in a game last year).
Lebanon Trail jumped out fast on the Tigers and used two big plays to ignite a first half that saw quarterback Drew Martin throw a screen pass that went for a 51-yard touchdown and saw him connect with Drew Donley, the son of former Dallas Cowboy receiver Doug Donley, for a 52-yarder to the Tiger 3-yard-line that set up the Blazers' second touchdown.
Donley has committed to Ole Miss, and he's sure to be a force in the SEC. He caught a Martin 2-point conversion pass to give the Blazers a 15-14 lead with 10:01 left in the half, and caught a two-yard TD pass with 27 seconds left in the half to lift the Blazers to a 27-17 lead at the break.
Whew! How do you stop him?
Ask the Tigers, who held Donley to zero yards in the second half and slowed down Martin, who threw for 32 yards after the break. For the second week in a row Corsicana's kids trailed at halftime (they were down 21-7 to The Colony) and for the second week in a row they didn't hang their heads but came storming back on offense while slamming the door on defense.
Hal Wasson has a parade of young running backs and everyone got a chance Friday night, even Da Da Daniels, who is coming back slowly after suffering an ACL injury during basketball season. Daniels didn't see the field until the third quarter, and when he got there he left in a flash, breaking free for a 76-yard touchdown run the first time he touched the ball to close the gap to 27-24 with 7:34 left in the third.
Anthony Young, who didn't play against The Colony, is also coming back at his own pace. He ended up leading the Tigers in rushing Friday, running for 97 yards on 19 carries, and scoring on a five-yard run with 1:40 left in the third to give the Tigers a 31-27 lead.
Young's touchdown was set up by one of the biggest plays of the night when Jamarian McBride, a bigger-than-life personality whose nickname is "Cheeseburger" intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the Blazer 8-yard line. Young ran twice, scoring on the second play to cap off the celebration that exploded on the Cheeseburger play. That four-point lead looked like 40 against the inspired Tiger defense,
That group included Joseph Lopez, who had a monster game, Shemar Smith, who forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass, and Brayshun Parrish, who led the second half pass rush after taking the field in the third quarter. Parrish was going to sit out after an injury last week. Miguel "Mikey" Luevano also played defense at safety and punted. Luevano, a junior and one of the top high school baseball players in Texas, hadn't played football since Middle School, but you could never convince anyone in Frisco of that.
The Tigers' offense produced 31 points and on most nights that will be more than enough to win, but the first half was a tag-your-it kind of game with the lead switching every time you looked up. The Tigers scored first when Conner Means, who made the winning catch against The Colony, caught Solomon' James' five-yard TD toss with 6:21 left in the first, completing a 12-play 77-yard drive that felt like a carryover from opening night. James completed 6-of-7 passes to end the opener, and started out Friday completing five in a row. Jayvon Thomas, a sophomore who led the Tiger running game in the opener, rushing for 137 yards and two TDs, broke free for a 29-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead. He is also a priceless defender in the secondary and spent most of Friday's game shutting down Martin and Donley in the second half. He still ran for 35 yards on five carries in the first half.
The Tigers missed some opportunities in the first half when Smith recovered a fumble at the Blazer 23, and the Tigers were stopped inside the 10 and came away empty after a missed field goal. They marched to the 4-yard-line late in the first half and came away with three points when Kevin Cano nailed his first field goal for the Tigers -- a 19-yarder that gave Corsicana a 17-15 point lead. with 2:38 left. Those two trips inside the 10 that produced just three points proved to be costly.
After the field goal the Blazers came back and the lead changed hands before the Tigers took control in the second half when they seized the ball, and the game and the night -- and then watched it literally slip away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.