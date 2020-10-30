Hal Wasson was talking this week about his Corsicana Tigers and their season of ups and downs and growing pains -- and just plain pains.
"Nothing comes easy for this team," Wasson said.
The man's a prophet.
Easy? There's nothing easy about this season, and nothing's easy trying to explain how Corsicana's Jayvon Thomas could run for 281 yards and three touchdowns and the Tigers still lost 49-28 to Greenville Friday night.
And how do you explain how the Tigers are suddenly in Sudden Death. You might as well call it that because with two games left in their season, a loss would end their playoff hopes.
They play at Sulphur Springs next Friday and then end the regular season with a game at home against North Forney. A loss against either means the Tigers will sit out the playoffs -- sudden death.
The three-game Zone format that was put into place last week because of so many games being cancelled because of COVID, means there are two zones with four teams in each.
The top teams from each zone meet to decide the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds for the playoffs. The runner-ups in each zone meet to decide the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
But you have to win twice to be at least a runner-up.
There's no point in doing the math on this one for the Tigers: Just win Friday. Then win again Friday. Nothing else adds up.
It's that simple after the Tigers' wild and fast-paced loss to Greenville on Homecoming night -- a night when someone should have told Greenville's Miles Denson to stay home.
Denson ruined Homecoming and put a big dent in the Tigers' season by simply running by them all night. He scored four touchdowns, amassing 225 yards on those four plays -- a 78-yard TD catch and run, a 62-yard see-you-later TD run, a 37-yard TD run and a 48-yard bolt that killed the Tigers' momentum in the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was a season in itself. A wild 12-minute ride with no exit doors that saw the two teams combine for 35 points on five touchdowns of 37 yards or more. (You couldn't find a quarterback sneak with a detective.)
Thomas set up a touchdown running a short kickoff back to the Greenville 37, and scored on that drive, and then scored on two long fourth quarter runs to put the final touches on the biggest game of his life -- but then again Thomas is just a sophomore.
He was amazing Friday night. Thomas has already played three positions this season, and with the backfield empty because all three of last season's Super Sophomores who started and produced more than 3,400 yards of offense, are injured, Thomas was shoved into the quarterback role again.
He sprinted right out of there, scoring on runs of 8 yards, 46 yards and 92 yards. But it just wasn't enough. His 92-yard masterpiece closed the gap to 42-28 with 6:50 left, but Greenville just scored again on a 61-yard pass to Shaun Brown to put the game away.
Bishop Harris, who had rushed for 415 yards in his first two games with the Tigers after transferring from Mildred, ran for 93 yards on 22 carries and scored on a 5-yard run with 50 seconds left in the third that cut the lead to 28-14. Harris' TD represented the only points in the third quarter, just before an avalanche of points showed up in the fourth.
Greenville quarterback Brandon Stephens opened the scoring with a 78-yard pass to Denson, who caught the ball over the middle at the 40 and blistered the turf, sailing by everyone for the final 60 yards on a play that came on a third-and-31 (yes, third-and-31).
Stephens' two long TD passes started and ended the scoring. He also hit Ja'quez Davis with an 8-yarder for a touchdown with 19 seconds left in the half to lift Greenville to a 28-7 lead.
Greenville led by 21 points most of the night, leading 21-0, 35-14, 42-21 and finally 49-28. It was never close, but it was exciting.
The Tigers roared back with Thomas putting on a show. He ran back a short kickoff to the Greenville 37 and capped off the drive with an 8-yard TD run with 2:08 left in the half. And just look at his 46-yard TD run when he ran in and out of tackles and went spinning into an opening and then sprinted home to close the score to 35-21 with 8:45 left in the game.
He rushed for 238 yards in the second half.
It was a wild night with a non-stop highlight tape of offense, but it ended in a loss for the Tigers in a season when nothing seems to come easy for them ...
