Tigers coach Hal Wasson made the decision months ago not to have spring football, opting for a second scrimmage for the Tigers leading up to the regular season opener on Aug. 28.
Of course, he had no idea that the world-wide outbreak of coronavirus,
known as COVID-19, would leave CISD’s schools empty the week after
spring break. But here we are, with schools closed at least through April 3.
So while his players and all other Tiger athletes are at their homes and
away from the fieldhouse or campus, Wasson did have a message he wanted
delivered.
“I hope they are staying home and practicing good judgment,” Wasson
said. “If they’re getting out, practice social distancing. My only
concern is them staying healthy.”
Wasson didn’t go as far as Duncanville football coach Reginald Samples,
who told The Dallas Morning News this week that “we just asked them to
work out on their own.”
Wasson had a different take.
“You hope your kids understand you can’t get out in gyms and work out,”
Wasson said. “My main focus is their well being and health, and that’s it.
“As long as you have your health, life is good.”
To that end, Wasson wants the Tiger players to stay physically fit and
stay hydrated. It’s really what the program’s culture is all about when
the Tigers are at school.
“You trust your program,” Wasson said. “Trusting that your players are
going to take care of themselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.