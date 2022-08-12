Corsicana's Tigers are off and running toward a new football season with a new coach.
They had some impressive workouts this week gearing up for a Thursday nigh scrimmage against Dallas Carter, but had to move the game to Friday night at the last minute (see scrimmage story at corsicanadailysun.com).
The work they put in this week showed just how fast a team can come together.
Tiger coach Hal Wasson didn't announce his retirement until March, which meant new Tiger coach Aric Sardinea wasn't hired until April 11. Sardinea, who had coached in the Houston area last season, had no time to organize spring practice.
But Sardinea hit the turf at Tiger Field with a lot of optimism and energy and his new players followed his lead. Sardinea is a hands-on coach who is all about showing his players the way, and the kids are getting the message.
One players said at Tuesday's practice that "Coach Sardinea knows how to talk to teenagers. He knows how to motivate us. We're motivated."
One of Sardinea's first impressions of the Tigers was the versatility of some of his key players, specifically the Thomas brothers -- Dontay and Jervonte.
Dontay was the Golden Circle's Versatile Player of the Year in 2021, and he's back to help lead the way on both sides of the ball. He led the Golde Circle in interceptions last year, but also spent time at running and even played quarterback last season.
No one can forget they way Dontay opened the 2021 season against The Colony, which was a 35-point favorite to be the Tigers.
He had a big game on defense, and when he was called on to play running back he carried the football and the Tigers past The Colony.
He not only led the Tigers with 92 yards on just eight carries (a whopping 11.5 yards per carry) but he was brilliant on the Tigers' winning drive, rushing for 63 of the 85 yards and scoring on an 18-yard run with 9:13 left in the game to lift the Tigers to a 14-7 lead. The Tigers hung on with a fourth quarter goal line stand to win their opener..
Dontay, only a junior, will be one of the leaders this season along with his brother, Jervonte, a senior who will also be a key player both ways. He will be a wide receiver -- a position that has a big hole after Da Da Daniels and Conner Means both graduated. And Jervonte will also be a big man in the secondary.
"He's very versatile," Sardinea said. "He played quarterback this summer and looked good at quarterback."
Sardinea has plenty of options at quarterback. Adrian Baston started as a sophomore a year ago and had a sensational debut. Wasson often talked about how Baston "could make something out of nothing."
Baston proved that on many occasions with a brilliant and elusive style of running, and he threw the ball well enough to play the position.
His running style and drive propelled Baston to put his name in the Corsicana record book when he became the first Tiger quarterback to rush for five touchdowns in a game.
His record-breaking night game in Baston's second start his career when he led the Tigers to a 49-35 victory over Frisco Liberty at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium in the third game of the 2021 season.
Baston finished the night with 199 yards on the ground on 17 carries, and finished the Blazers off with two second-half touchdown runs -- a 20-yarder on a fourth-and-six play in the third quarter -- and his final TD of the night, a 32-yard sprint that lifted the Tigers to a 49-28 lead with 5:02 left.
"He made two plays (on touchdown runs) that weren't there, and turned nothing into something," Wasson said. "That's what a quarterback can do. He has the ability to make plays with his feet when there's nothing there."
Baston's season ended when he suffered a season-ending injury on the third play of the game at Greenville in the sixth game of the season. Dontay Thomas replaced Baston and ran for 118 yards to help the Tigers win 21-14.
Baston bounced back and had a huge baseball season in the spring an has looked terrific in the early days of practice. Still, Sardinea has options. The week after Baston's injury, freshman Jarmarion Lewis started for the Tigers and shocked everyone, completing 18-of-28 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-38 overtime win the Tigers had to have.
Lewis has also looked good in the early practices, which means Sardinea has both Dontay Thomas and Jervontae Thomas available to play quarterland and Lewis and Baston.
Any way you look at it the Tigers, who didn't have a spring practice, have jumped out of the huddle and had a fast start this summer.
Stay tuned ...
