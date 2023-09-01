Corsicana's coaches name the Week Two Freshman Players of the Week.
Allen Walker II is the Week 2 Freshman Offensive and Defensive Player of the Game against North Garland. Walker rushed for four touchdowns, had countless tackles on defense and also picked off an interception.
Corsicana's Giancarlo Zuniga is the Week 2 Freshman Special Teams Player of the Game against North Garland. Zuniga kicked a 38-yard field goal (yes, he's a freshman) and was perfect on extra point kicks, going 4 for 4 on PATs.
