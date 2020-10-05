If you drive by the Tigers' practice this week don't be surprised if the hitting is a little louder and the contact a lot more physical.
Coach Hal Wasson has a simple message for his team.
"We've got to be tougher," said Wasson who wasn't happy with the way his kids played Friday night in Frisco, where they lost 34-31 to Lebanon Trail.
The message isn't new. Just a little louder with more purpose.
Wasson has been saying since August that the biggest hurdle for the Tigers, and the thing they must do more than anything else is develop a tougher mentality.
"I can't sugarcoat it," Wasson said. "We need a good week of practice. We've got to change our mindset. We've got to be tougher. Tackling, blocking and protecting the ball is nothing but toughness. We did not play with toughness."
Wasson was upset with the effort more than the score. His Tigers led and then fell behind early, and trailed 27-17 at halftime. Then they came back to take a 31-27 lead into the fourth quarter. Lebanon Trail scored on a fumble recovery late in the game to improve to 2-0.
"When you don't play hard you struggle," he said. "We didn't play hard. We played scrappy. Playing scrappy means you pick and choose when to play hard. We have got to become a lot tougher as a team and play hard on every play. You can't pick and choose. We could have won that game by 20 or lost it by 20. You have to make the decision as an individual to play hard every play -- play hard with intensity.''
Wasson was also upset because the Tigers didn't take advantage of four turnovers.
"We were gifted four turnovers, and we got 10 points out of four turnovers. They (Lebanon Trail) got two turnovers and scored 14 points. What did we lose by? Four points,'' he said. "They got a turnover and scored right before the half and another one at the end of the game.
"We paid for our mistakes and Lebanon did not," he said of the lack of cashing in on the turnovers. When you're given a gift you have to take advantage of the opportunities."
Wasson told his players afterward that they were lucky to be in that game.
"You can write this in letters three-inches high," he said. "You can't pick and choose. You've got to be consistent day by day. We have to get the right mentality, a tougher mentality and play hard every day and every play. If you want to pick and choose when to play hard you are going to be disappointed."
Wasson said that decision is up to every player.
"You have to decide that for yourself," he said. "Every man on this team has to decide to play hard every day. Scrappy is unacceptable!''
The Tigers are 1-1 and travel to face a 2-0 Whitehouse team that has beaten two teams from the Tigers' District 8-5A DII race. Whitehouse beat Forney 31-15 on opening night and defeated Royse City 22-20 on Friday.
Wasson believes his players will get the message and he knows what he wants to see in practice this week.
"I'm not disappointed in the loss. I'm disappointed in the effort," he said. "It's not about the scoreboard. It's the day to day work to get a tougher mentality and a toughness you need to win football games. It's getting the mindset. That's the biggest piece. We've got to unmask that. You can't hide that in football."
Wasson hopes the loss to Lebanon Trail turns his team around, and drives the players.
"One of the things I love about football is that football can be a very humbling game. It will humble you," he said. "If you think you're better than you are, it will humble you. You have to play at a high level. If not you will be humbled. For two weeks that (lack of intensity and toughness) has raised its head.''
Wasson believes in his kids, but he knows the Tigers face a brutal schedule ahead and if his players don't grow up it could be a long season.
"I love this team," Wasson said. "Do I think these guys can be good -- yes I do. We're going to change the way we think and get a tougher mentality. It's not the what we do. It's the how we do it. It's the how!
"We've got a tough schedule," he said, pointing to three teams in the district that are ranked in the state's Top 20, including No. 1 Ennis.
"We better get Tiger tough quick."
