GARLAND -- So just how long has it been since the Tigers started a season at 2-0?
The question was on the minds of a lot of Tiger fans after their Tigers beat North Garland Thursday night at Williams Stadium 34-16 in a game that was never that close.
No this was one of those "we're here and we're taking over," nights that the Tigers have been on the wrong side of in recent years.
That's the very reason so many Tiger fans started wondering "Just when was the last time the Tigers were 2-0?"
No drum roll needed for the reveal -- it was 2021 -- just two seasons ago. That's right, not too long ago, not long ago at all. But because the Tigers have fallen on hard times lately, it just seems like it has been much longer.
Conner Means made a fantastic catch (you remember now, right?) late in the opener to beat The Colony 14-7 and then quarterback Adrian Baston rushed for five touchdowns to beat Lebanon Trail 49-35 the next week. (By the way, Baston is the only quarterback in Tiger history to rush for five TDs in a game.)
It was Hal Wasson's second season. Wasson retired the next year and earlier this year Baston decided to concentrate on baseball and give up football.
Lots of changes for the Tigers since that 2-0 start.
But none bigger than what's going on right now at Tiger Field (they've even changed the name of the stadium to Community National Bank & Trust of Texas since that last 2-0 start).
The 2023 Tigers are brand new, really brand new. They're probably the youngest high school football team in Texas. They're young and excited to be here, and all they want to do is win.
They want to change the course of the Tiger football program for a coach who has said "I want to change the culture."
When Tiger Coach Aric Sardinea arrived last spring he knew what he was facing. Hal Wasson, who also said "I want to change the culture," knew the same thing -- if you want to become a better, stronger program, you have to build your program from the bottom.
That's why Sardinea is the biggest fan of Corsicana's freshmen and eighth-grade teams and why he had camps for his youngest kids in his first off-season -- that's where the future of the Tigers lives.
Back in June when Sardinea was asked what he liked about this year's team he never blinked. He just said quickly and firmly, "Our youth!"
He means it. The Tiger freshmen team won the District 5-5A DII title last year and now they are at the heart of the change on the varsity.
On opening night 14 sophomores and two freshmen were dressed and all of them have spent time on the field during the 2-0 start. There are young starters everywhere on a team where defense has carried the day and the flame for the defense has been lit by the sophomore class.
"We are way ahead of from where we were last year," said Sardinea earlier in the week before the North Garland game.
Then he watched his team never let up in the 34-16 victory over a big, physical North Garland team that beat the Tigers 49-42 last year in a back and forth game in which North Garland seemed unstoppable on a 16-play, 98-yard fourth quarter drive that sealed the victory.
Not this year, Sardinea's defense was unrelenting. Every time North Garland's quarterback and running backs looked up they saw an unrelenting rush from a pack of hungry sophomores, who not only came with a mad rush on every play, but finished with hard-hitting tackles all night. That charge was often led by linebacker Sean Medrano, who has had two brilliant games already. Medrano? Yup, he's a sophomore, too.
North Garland's Trent Hill ran for 246 yards on opening night. The Tiger Soph-led defense held Hill to under 60. He never set foot in the end zone.
Change comes from a lot of places, senior running back Darelle Smith, a newcomer from the Metroplex, has been a lightning bolt for the Tigers. It took him two plays to rush for 150 yards Thursday. He scored on a 72-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and went 78 yards the second time he touched the ball. He finished the first quarter with 217 yards.
Last week in the opener, Smith ran for 154 yards on 10 carries, scoring twice on runs and scoring on a 15-yard TD pass from QB Chris Martinez, another sophomore. But in Garland, Smith was almost untouchable in his first two carries.
Dontay Thomas, who was the Golden Circle Most Versatile Player of the Year as a sophomore, and the Del Thrash Award winner (as best player in the GC) last season as a junior, scored the next two touchdowns for the Tigers.
Dontay returned a fumble recovery 40 yards to give the Tigers a 20-0 lead in the first quarter, and ran for an 18-yard touchdown to lift the Tigers to a 27-9 lead in the third.
Thomas' touchdown run came after defensive lineman Jeremiah Escamilla, who had a big game, came up with a huge play to stop a Raider drive and grabbed a fumble that he returned to the Raider 18-yard line. Thomas scored on the next play.
Sophomore Mark Brown, who started as a freshman, returned an interception 20 yards in the third to make it a 34-9 game. Turn on the lights, the party was over for the Raiders, who scored in the final minutes to seem to make it look closer than it was.
It was never close for a Tiger team that never let up on their way to a 2-0 start. The first since 2021 ...
.
