Simply put, it's Corsicana against The Colony Friday night at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium at Tiger Field.
But it's so much more.
In a year year of insane turmoil and chaos and uncertainty, high school football finally returns to Corsicana with the hope and promise of better days ahead and a sweet reminder of the normalcy we once had.
It's just a high school football game -- and a non-district game at that -- but it represents some light at the end of a ravaged tunnel and one of those important steps back to normal -- another step toward the future and away from this horrible COVID-19 pandemic that no one saw coming and the best and brightest experts still haven't found a way to stop.
But Texas moves on, and Friday night's season opener is part of that parade back, part of history and more.
The Tigers sure want to win this one -- and for all the right reasons -- but Hal Wasson sure didn't pick a cupcake team to start the season. The Colony's Cougars are big and fast and will give Wasson's team all it wants and more.
The Cougars went 8-3 in last year's run that ended in the 5A DI playoffs, and there's enough back to make Texas Football magazine and everyone in the North Dallas suburbs think they're going back to the postseason.
For the second year in a row, Wasson and his Tigers, who went 7-4 a year ago, will open as the underdog.
"We've got a really tough opener," said Wasson, whose Tigers are so much older this time around. They saw 95 percent of the offense graduate (the most of any team in Texas) before Wasson's first team took the field last fall.
So no one is happier than Wasson to look in the backfield and see a bunch of kids who not only recognize each other on sight (with or without a mask) but know the instincts and strengths of the guy playing next to them.
The entire backfield was a trio of sophomores a year ago and QB Solomon James and running backs Da Da Daniels and Anthony Young all had their moments, combining for more than 3,000 yards.
James threw for more than 2,000 and Daniels ran for 811 while Young, who missed four games, rushed for 626, including 195 against Braswell in the playoffs.
Four of Wasson's offensive linemen return, including leaders Juan Andrade and Verson Davis, who both landed on the all-district team.
There are plenty of new faces on defense, but Brayshun Parrish, a three-year starter who has been a force on the line, is back to lead the charge along with tough nose guard Jamarius McBride and linebacker Grant Harrison and defensive back Shemar Smith who will all set the tone for the defense that has looked good in practice and in last week's scrimmage against 6A Weatherford.
The Tigers haven't played The Colony since 2014 and 2015 when they split a pair of games, losing 22-16 in 2014 at home when the Cougars scored with 10 seconds left to steal the victory, and then winning at The Colony 37-35 in 2015 in a game that had six lead changes in the second half.
Expect a battle Friday.
"They've got a big, physical offensive line and they've got really good skill players at running back and wide receiver," Wasson said. "They want to play smash-mouth football. You have to get down and dirty with them. It will be a physical football game.
"We've got to be physical," he said. "They do a really good job blocking and running the ball. We have to be smart. They lull you to sleep with their running game and then they will make you think it's a run and have a receiver run right by you for a big play. And they will huddle close to the ball and then take a quick step and snap the ball. Tempo, tempo, tempo. We have to disrupt their tempo and not get caught when they go to that hard count."
The Cougars bring back sophomore tailback Kamden Wesley, who produced more than 900 yards of offense and 10 touchdowns as a freshman, and two of their top offensive linemen in Henry Keeler and Michael Butler.
Steve McCollom, who had 64 tackles, including 15 for losses last year, is back to lead the defensive line, and the team's top athlete, Shafiq Taylor, who had 55 tackles and three interceptions, returns in the secondary. The Cougars may use Taylor at times on offense because of his big-play capability. They could use as many as a half a dozen running backs Friday night in a system that works.
"Their coach Randy Rangel does a really good job of coaching his system," Wasson said. "They have a real good offense and they get after you on defense. They're a good, solid 5A football team that went to the playoffs.''
Wasson wants to see him team grow this year, and part of that growth means cutting down on the turnovers that really hurt last year. The Tigers turned the ball over nine times in their final two games against state-ranked Ennis and Braswell and Wasson said again this week that "we have to protect the football."
His team is older and wiser and everyone is looking for improvement, and there's no question the Tigers will find out a lot about themselves in the opener on Friday.
"There's no doubt it will be a big test for our football team," Wasson said. "And that's what we need. Like it or not, that's what we need."
