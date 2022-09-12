Two steps forward, one step back.
That's a cliche in sports and in life, and no one knows it better than Corsicana's growing Tigers, a young team with a brand new coach and pretty new coaching staff.
If you follow the Tigers you might have been surprised after Week 1, and even impressed after Week 2 as they came out of the shoot upsetting Frisco Liberty on the road 38-28 and going toe-to-toe with North Garland before losing 49-42.
Losing to a 6A suburban school that has almost 1,000 (998) more students isn't the worst thing that can happen to a high school football team. The real question about that game is who scheduled North Garland and why?
The Tigers haven't won a playoff game since Steve Hoffman was here back in 2018, but that's a goal for this team, a young and talented group that played exceptionally well for two weeks before losing on the road to Whitehouse last Friday 48-17.
Right now these Tigers could use a good dose of amnesia and forget all about Whitehouse, and bring as many feel-good memories of the early season that they can to Community National Bank & Trust Stadium Friday night.
They'll need them.
Aric Sardinea's kids aren't just opening district play and beginning the Real season, they're playing the best team on their schedule. Sure, there could be an argument that Mansfield Summit and Midlothian Heritage are better teams, but not against the Tigers.
This is Ennis one of the premiere programs in Texas, a team and a town, where the goal every season is to win a state title. And they're coming down I-45 Friday with steam coming out of their ears after starting the season 0-3.
It looks odd if you write it or read it and sounds even stranger if you say it out loud -- Ennis is 0-3. It started in the worse way possible with a 42-2 loss to the Lions' biggest rival, Ellis County's neighbor Waxahachie.
Then Midlothian, which has its best team in years, beat the Lions 28-10 before Colleyville Heritage edged Ennis a few days ago in a controversial 23-20 victory with a late field goal.
All of that might not mean a thing if Ennis runs the table and wins its final seven games (all district games, at that). Don't put it past the Lions, either.
They're loaded again. Their quarterback Jackson Gilkey threw for more almost 2,500 (2,490) yards and 23 touchdowns last season. Texas Football magazine picked Gilkey as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year in District 5-5A DII -- a district that had three teams ranked in the state's Top 20 in August.
The Lions also have one of the top young players in Texas in Gracen Harris, who caught 44 passes for 1,203 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago as a freshman. He may end up being a better tailback than his father, Terrell, who owns all the rushing records at Kerens. Gracen may even end up as the Ennis quarterback before he leaves to play college football somewhere.
The Tigers will be huge underdogs at home, and need to see a huge improvement on defense this week after last week's loss at Whitehouse.
Sardinea, who didn't arrive in Corsicana until April 11, has done a remarkable job in the early stages, especially with his offense that scored 80 points in the first two games and unleashed new weapons such as Jaydon "Jet" Jones, who is off to a sensational start this season. They have also seen a big growth spurt from junior quarterback Adrian Baston.
Jones darted out of the blocks and rushed for 211 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries through the first two games, and he also caught a 47-yard TD pass before Whitehouse slowed the Tigers down last week.
Baston, who missed half of last season with a collarbone injury, is coming off a huge game in Whitehouse, where he ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns, providing most of the offense last week. Baston has already rushed for 407 yards and four touchdowns, ripping off 227 yards over the last two games.
Baston and Jones lead an offense that has proven it can be explosive along with Dontay Thomas, who does it all for the Tigers as a two-way starter. He leads the secondary and has come through running the ball and catching it in the first three games. He's versatile and dangerous on either side of the line.
Ennis will be a huge test for Sardinea's young team, a team that exceeded expectations in the first two games, and now must bounce back against the best team it will face this season.
