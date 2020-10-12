The real season begins Friday.
Yes, it has been a long and winding (and weary) road to get here in this strange season where three games feels like 30, but Corsicana's Tigers begin the only season that counts when they play Royse City Friday night to begin district play.
And ooh what a district it is.
Take a hard look at the teams in District 8-5A DII and you may want to start looking for a new home. After all mortgage rates are at an all time low and there are friendlier neighborhoods than this one.
Three of the seven teams the Tigers will face were in Texas Football magazine's preseason Top 20, including Ennis, the No. 1 ranked 5A DII team in Texas.
North Forney and Royse City were also preseason Top 20 teams and both are ranked in the Dallas Morning News' Top 20 area teams, a poll that includes Division I and Division II teams. There's more: Greenville (2-1) is a much improved team and could be a factor in the Tigers' playoff hopes.
Ennis is unbeaten and coming off a 38-0 win over Ellis County rival Waxahachie (now a 6A school), and North Forney has one of the best resumes in the state with victories over powerhouse Frisco Lone Star (34-31), Little Elm (30-14) and Brewer (49-37). North Forney also has the No. 1 running back in the Dallas Morning News' area rankings in Ty Collins, who has rushed for 538 yards and five touchdowns in three games.
Royse City has played twice because last week's game was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns at Wylie, but if you look at the Bulldogs' offensive numbers you would swear they've played at least three times. They've scored 77 points and racked up 894 yards of offense in just eight quarters of football.
Royse City opened with a 55-38 victory over Frisco Centennial and then lost 22-20 to unbeaten Whitehouse. Yes, the same Whitehouse team the Tigers lost to 33-14 last week.
The Tigers simply couldn't get anything going on offense last week in Whitehouse and come into the district opener with back-to-back losses on the road. They led late the game two weeks ago before losing to unbeaten Frisco Lebanon Trail 34-31 when the Blazers returned a fumble 48 yards to win the game.
The Tigers have trailed by double digits at halftime in all three games, but came back to beat The Colony 28-21 (after being down 21-7 at halftime) and trailed 27-17 before taking a 31-27 lead against Lebanon Trail. There was no such comeback against Whitehouse.
They need to come back against Royse City, which handed the Tigers their worst loss in 2019 -- a 27-0 forgettable night on Interstate 30 when everything that could go wrong went wrong (including a fumble by the Bulldogs that bounced more than 40 yards down the field and was recovered by the Bulldogs inside the Tiger 10.
It was that kind of night.
That night proved to be the difference in second and third place because the Tigers and Royse City both finished 5-2 in the district race, but the Bulldogs took the second spot and hosted a first round playoff game by virtue of the head-to-head win over the Tigers, who traveled over 100 miles to meet Denton Braswell north of North Texas University.
Royse City brings back seven offensive starters and nine overall from that team, and is playing well. Quarterback Joe Veracruz (26-of-38 for 382 yards and five touchdowns) and receivers Ketron Jackson (10 receptions for 147 yards, Michael Alphin (six receptions for 129 and a 22.5 average) and Sir'elston Hill (six receptions for 50 yards) will be the Bulldogs to watch out for along with tailback Ahmon Dozier (26-for-208 yards) who hurt the Tigers late in the 2019 game.
But you can forget the stats, and concentrate on the Tigers.
"Our focus is on us," said Tiger coach Hal Wasson, who wants (and needs) to see his team turn it around this week. "We have to improve. Our biggest challenge now is we have to conquer us."
Wasson wants to see the kicking game improve dramatically because his team is giving up too much on kicks, and he execute for four quarters.
"I don't think there's an easy answer," he said. "We're a team that's hurting ourselves with execution. We've got to quit giving up points and field position in our kicking game. We've got to get off the field on third downs. And we've got to execute on offense."
Wasson said those three areas will be addressed in practice this week: the kicking game, third down defense and executing on offense.
"We're going to have to make some changes," he said. "We'll see how the week goes as far as making some changes to make us better.
"There's still a lot of season left," he said. "You only have two options when you're up against the wall. Either you come out swinging, or stay backed up against the wall. I want to come out swinging."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.