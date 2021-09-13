How big is the Tigers' Friday night District 8-5A opener against Royse City?
Just ask Tiger coach Hal Wasson.
"It's a big game," Wasson said. "But my hope is that it's not our biggest game."
Don't blame Wasson if he has high hopes for his Tigers, who surprised a lot of folks in Texas by jumping out to a 3-0 start, including back-to-back victories against teams that defeated the Tigers a year ago.
These are not the 2019 Tigers who lost 26-0 at Royse City or the 2020 team that lost 41-28 in Royse City. Finally, after playing back-to-back games on the road against one of the top teams in the district, the Tigers will be at home Friday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where they took care of the Bulldogs 20-0 in 2018.
"They've whooped us pretty good the last two years," said Wasson, who knows this is a big test. "They're the best team we have faced so far this season. This is a big game to see how far we have developed.
"You've got two teams that are both 3-0, two teams playing in their district opener,'' he said. "We're playing a team that's had a lot of good things happen to them the last two years, going to the playoffs twice. If you can't get excited about this game, you can't get excited."
Royse City is ranked higher than the Tigers in the Padilla poll, but the Dallas Morning News has the Tigers at No. 12 in North Texas and Royse City at No. 14. But if you're reading the polls you're probably going to lose Friday night.
That's what Wasson calls "Clutter" and he fights against it every day because he doesn't want the Clutter (all the non-football stuff that floats around teams from junior high through the NFL).
Wasson does know the district race is bound to be tougher this season than the last two years because there are more real good teams behind state-ranked Ennis.
"Look at our district and how many good teams we have," Wasson said. "I feel strongly that if you're not at your best every Friday night you are going to be disappointed. We have to be our best version this week. We're in a district where if you don't bring your A game from this point on you will be sorry."
Royse City is loaded with talent, and features tailback Ahmon Dozier, who rushed for almost 1,000 yards last year and has already piled up 292 yards on 35 carries and scored four touchdowns this season. Texas Football magazine picked Dozier as its 8-5A Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Dozier helped the Bulldogs, who scored 34 points in a row, come back in last year's game, rushing for 171 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns (he also had a 70-yard TD run called back). And it was Dozier who took over in the final five minutes of the game, running for 49 of the Bulldogs' 55 yards on their final drive that changed a 34-28 lead into a 41-28 victory.
"They've got an exceptional running back and a quarterback (Kenneth Spring) who is a duel threat QB," Wasson said. "And they're very good on special teams, and and a they play a very aggressive defense. They're a good football team. They're well-coached and they've had playoff experience the last two years."
You like comparisons? Royse City beat Whitehouse 27-13 two weeks ago and the Tigers knocked off Whitehouse 23-7 last Friday.
Three Tigers ran for a total of 271 yards as quarterback Adrian Baston ran for 92 and a TD, power-back Anthony Young ran for 90 and a touchdown, and KJ Armstrong ran for 89 yards. Baston also threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Da Da Daniels, who made a sensational catch, soaring and fighting for a jump-ball pass in the end zone. And Jovany Torres kicked a 34-yard field goal on his first kick as a member of the varsity football team.
Wasson is more than pleased with the progress his Tigers have made this season. They're the first Corsicana team to start at 3-0 since the 2015 team jumped out to a fast start.
The Tigers, who led 9-7 at halftime, took over the game in the second half last week, marching to a 90-yard scoring drive and a 69-yard scoring drive before putting Whitehouse away with a victory lap drive from the Tiger 25 to the Wildcat 25, where Baston took a knee to end the game.
The Tiger offensive line of center Ryan Reeves, right guard Cam McFadden, right tackle Angel Ramos, left tackle Angel Arreola and left guard Carl Harris simply dominated Whitehouse in the second half while linebacker Henry Smith and the Tiger defense slammed the door on the Wildcats. Smith was the Tigers Defensive Player of the Game. Smith gave the Wildcats fits all night and finished the game with 13 tackles, including a tackle for a loss and one quarterback pressure.
Now it's on to the district race, and the real season.
"To say we're excited about this game is an understatement," Wasson said.
And you can bet this group of Tigers will be excited from here on out ...
