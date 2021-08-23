Hal Wasson called it "a challenge," called it a big "test" and probably has a few other words and thoughts about what faces his Tigers when they travel (and we mean travel) to The Colony Friday night to open the 2021 football season.
It's 75 miles from the Collin Street Bakery to Tommy Briggs Stadium in The Colony (about the distance from the White House back to Joe Biden's home in Delaware) and Tiger fans will have to leave early to fight the Dallas traffic (whew!) and a 7 p.m. start.
But if the game is anything like last year's opener the trip will be worth it. The Cougars scored three first half touchdowns on a wild fumble recovery and two fourth-down touchdown passes, including a 29-yarder on the final play of the half, to take a 21-7 lead.
But the Tiger defense, which made 10 plays for either no gain or negative yardage, shut the Cougars out the rest of the night and the Tigers stormed back and won the game 28-21 when Conner Means made a brilliant catch and went diving into the end zone with 32 seconds left. Then the Tigers ended the night with an interception in the end zone.
Means is back and everyone is predicting a big season for the senior and the rest of the Tiger receivers -- a group that now includes Da Da Daniels, an electric running back who could have a monster season if the Tigers get him the ball with some daylight (or Da-Da-light).
Daniels was injured most of the 2020 season on a team that was ravaged by injuries and that's why it's impossible to predict what kind of season these kids will have.
One thing is certain. They will have a new quarterback. Adrian Baston, the fastest player on Heath Autrey's state-ranked baseball team, and Rhett Southard, a solid athlete, is the other candidate.
Both of those sophomores tossed TD passes in the Tigers' final scrimmage last week (and yes, Means caught two of the three TDs the Tigers threw against Crowley).
Wasson says all three of his running backs are No. 1s. Anthony Young, a star as a sophomore who was injured in 2020, KJ Armstrong, who started the game as a sophomore against the Cougars last year, and Dontay Thomas, who had a breakout season on defense and also ran the ball as a freshman a year ago, are all expected to have impact seasons coming out of the backfield this season.
Wasson's absolutely right when he says his kids will be tested Friday. The Colony was in a rebuilding season a year ago, and the Cougars look pretty well built as they begin 2021 with 16 starters (eight on each side of the line) back for a strong run this year.
The Dallas Morning News has The Colony ranked No. 17 in North Texas, which includes teams as far away as Ennis (No. 11) and Denton Ryan (the No. 1 Class 5A DI team in Texas).
The Colony went 5-3 (or 5-2 after leaving Community National Bank & Trust Stadium with that heartbreaking loss last year) and is picked third in the District 5-5A DI race -- but that's because top-ranked Denton Ryan is picked to win the district and state-ranked Frisco Lone Star is picked at No. 2 in the district race.
The Cougars are talented all over the field and are expecting big seasons from defensive end Colby Cox, who will be a lot for the Tigers to handle, Shariq Taylor, a fast and furious wide receiver, and tailback Kam Wesley.
The Tigers are picked to finish fifth and out of the playoffs by Texas Football magazine, but that prediction isn't worth the money it will cost to take the Dallas Tollway to The Colony, because there are just too many question marks about the 2021 Tigers.
Texas Football might end up being right, but there's no way of knowing what the new quarterback will do this year, and the Tiger defense, which returns a solid group including the team's leading tackler, linebacker Jesus Mendoza, the team's leader in the secondary, Chris Degrate, and the team's best lineman, two-way starter Cam McFadden, has all the promise in the world of being better this year.
Just ask Dallas Carter, a team picked to win its district title. The Cowboys did not have a first down against the Tiger D in the live quarter of play in a scrimmage two weeks ago.
The Tigers will be home Sept. 3 to open their home season against Frisco Lebanon Trail and home again in their third and final pre-district game -- a stretch against three good opponents. The Colony is by far the best of the three and will be a big favorite in Dallas and in the state predictions to beat the Tigers.
You might just say the Cougars will be a challenge and a big test -- but then again Wasson has already said that. He knows his kids have a chance to pull off a big upset, and if they do it will definitely be worth the drive to see that.
Stay in the left lane ...
FIRST WEEK SCHEDULE
