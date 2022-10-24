Corsicana's Tigers will play their final home game at 7 p.m. Friday against Everman as they face yet another powerhouse team before ending their season on the road on Nov. 3 in a Thursday game at Joshua.
The Tigers are coming off another tough loss, falling to state-ranked Midlothian Heritage 56-24 in game that was much closer than the score. Heritage won its seventh in a row and stayed in a first-place tie with Everman (6-0). with two games left.
But Heritage picked up two touchdowns on wild plays, scoring on a 93-yard kickoff return to open the game and scoring on a blocked punt in the final minutes. The total offensive numbers were very close as the Tigers had 361 total yards and No. 6 Heritage had 389.
Once again Tiger quarterback Adrian Baston had a big game in the loss. Baston completed 18-of-23 passes -- including eight in a row in the second half -- for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 12-yard TD pass to Dontay Thomas to cut the score to 28-10 before halftime and had his 37-yarder to Brandon in the third quarter. Baston also ran for 115 yards on 11 carries and scored on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with a combined 236 yards of offense and three touchdowns.
The Tigers will face another powerhouse team Friday and another talented quarterback. Junior quarterback Jarion Basped has led Everman to a 7-1 record and a 6-0 mark in district play. The Bulldogs' only loss this season was in the second game of the season when they fell 62-61 in a heartbreaker to Class 4A DI state champ and top-ranked Stephenville.
Basped has been the leader all year and has put up some dazzling numbers, completing 82-of-178 passes for 1,471 yards and 18 touchdowns while running 254 yards on just 33 carries (7.7 average) and scoring three TDs.
Tailback Errick Miller is the go-to-back, and he has crushed teams for 1,135 yards on 133 carries (8.5 per carry and an average of 141 yards per game) Kay'den Brooks has rushed for 399 yards on 41 carries (9.7 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.
Brooks has also made 15 receptions for 264 yards a(17.6 average) and three touchdowns. Baspen's favorite target is Jonathen Wilson, who has 17 receptions for 569 yards and eight touchdowns.
Everman which went 6-5 last season and lost in the bi-district round of the playoffs, has been the surprise team in a district loaded with powerhouse teams.
The Bulldogs were picked to finish fifth in the eight-team league, but have a chance to go unbeaten and win the district title. They play the Tigers Friday and finish with Midlothian Heritage next week at home in a showdown between district unbeatens.
