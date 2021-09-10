Not even a power outage could slow down the Tigers, who turned up their offense in the second half and turned out the lights on Whitehouse in a 23-7 victory Friday.
After all, Hal Wasson's team knows how to flip the switch.
That's why Wasson's Tigers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 and headed into the District 8-5A race with a huddle full of confidence and a lineup loaded with options.
They just took a break in the darkness, got back on the field and took their final step toward district with an impressive victory over Whitehouse Friday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where a power outage stopped the game for 15 minutes in the first half when the lights went out in the first quarter.
Everything else (scoreboard, press box lights and power etc, etc.) stayed on -- including the Tigers, who never trailed during their third victory in a row. In fact, they have not trailed in a game all season.
They wrapped up their pre-district season with a 3-0 record, winning back-to-back games against teams that beat them a year ago.
This one felt sweet after last year's 33-14 loss to the Wildcats in East Texas, and there were a long list of reasons why -- starting with a defense that allowed just seven points in a game for the second time this season. It took a goal line stand in the final seconds for the Tigers to beat The Colony 14-7 on opening night, but that wasn't necessary Friday.
The Tigers ended this one by taking a knee.
They dominated the second half with three 'You can't stop us" drives, taking over with a 90-yard march and a 69-yard march to take a 23-7 lead and ending the night driving from their 25 to the Rice 25 before mercifully ending the game by taking a knee.
Wasson's team was beaten up with injuries when the Tigers lost to Whitehouse last season, but he's got some new faces and a new attitude this season -- and it shows everywhere every Friday night.
Just look at the Tiger backfield, where they had to play musical chairs every week to fill in for injured players a year ago. Here they are after three games in a new season with a backfield literally running over in talent and production.
This backfield gives a whole new meaning to Option Football -- because the option isn't a play for Wasson's team, it's what the Tiger coach has in his players with every new snap of the ball.
Quarterback Adrian Baston, a sophomore who became the first QB in Tiger history to rush for five touchdowns in a game in last week's win over Frisco Lebanon Trail, rushed for 92 yards against Whitehouse.
Power-running tailback Anthony Young ran for 90 yards and a TD Friday night and KJ Armstrong picked up 89 yards on the ground.
Dontay Thomas led the Tigers against The Colony with 92 yards on just eight carries (a whopping 11.5 yards per carry), picking up 67 of the 85 yards and scoring on an 18-yard run with 9:13 left in the game to lift the Tigers to a 14-7 lead.
Thomas, a sophomore, made his second interception in two weeks (yup, he plays defense, too) Friday night and was a key to Corsicana's second half, rushing for 35 yards on just five carries.
It was close for a while, and Tigers couldn't break away early after scoring on their first drive when Young went untouched for a 12-yard touchdown run to complete a 64-yard drive that started after Ben Brooks recovered a Whitehouse fumble. Baston broke free for a 44-yard run to the Whitehouse 20 on the Tigers' first offensive play of the night.
Jovany Torres, who is arguably the Tigers' top defender on Adrian Zamilpa's soccer team, nailed a 34-yard field goal in his first game and first field goal attempt with the football team to lift the Tigers to a 9-0 lead with 3:17 left in the half.
Whitehouse made it interesting with a flurry at the end of the half, scoring on a 29-yard TD pass from Joey Conflitti to Jervod McCoy in the corner of the end zone with 1:38 left in the half and tried to rally for some final points on a drive that ended at the Tiger 30 when the clock ran out.
Then Option Football and the Tigers took over.
How about driving 90 yards in 14 plays and ending the drive with a spectacular catch in the end zone by Da Da Daniels, who soared above Whitehouse and won the jump-ball battle for the ball for a 28-yard TD -- on a first-and-25 pass from Baston?
Then the Tigers marched 69 yards in just seven plays when Young set the tone with a 29-yard run on the opening play. Armstrong had his own highlight tape play when he refused to go down on a brilliant, improvised six-yard run that turned a third-and-five play into a first down at the Whitehouse 24, and Baston finished the drive with a beauty, scrambling and diving into the end zone to complete an 18-yard touchdown run.
Torres, who was starting to look right at home in his new helmet and pads, nailed both extra points in the second half and no doubt would have kicked a third if the Tigers had wanted to run up the score on their final drive -- a victory ride from the 25 to the 25 behind an offensive line that shoved Whitehouse down the field throughout the second half, taking over the game and wearing out the Wildcats, who also struggled on offense in the second half, amassing a total of 82 yards against a Tiger defense that just got stronger.
It was all Tigers in the second half against the 0-3 Wildcats.
Now they face the big boys in the district race, where Royse City shows up in town next week Ennis' state power awaits at the end of the regular season.
That game seems like a lifetime away for a Tiger team that's young and learning every week -- a Tiger team full of options and smiles after a 3-0 start no one could have predicted ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.