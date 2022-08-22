The Corsicana Tigers are giving a whole new meaning to the term "Hurry up offense."
It's no one's fault, but the Tigers have been playing catchup since Hal Wasson retired in late March. They hired new football coach Arik Sardinea on April 11, which meant the new coach didn't have time to organize spring practice drills.
If that's not bad enough now the Tigers are rushing into a brand new season, which starts a day early on Thursday instead of Friday.
Sardinea's kids will be on a bus early Thursday fighting Dallas traffic and headed for Frisco for their season opener against Frisco Liberty, a bigger Class 5A DI school, at 7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium.
How much difference will a day make?
Check in with Sardinea Friday morning. If the Tigers are 1-0 no one's going to care. But let's face it, this is a program that needs to get off to a fast start. The Tigers, who overachieved in last year's 6-4 season, can't get a break.
You would think someone offended the UIL, which didn't do Corsicana any favors when the state's governing body shoved the Tigers west on re-alignment day in February and pushed the football team into District 5-5A DII, where three of the eight teams are ranked in the Top 20 in the 5A DII preseason state poll.
That means the other five teams in the district will be scrambling for the fourth and final playoff spot. Texas Football magazine wrote this about the district race: "It's hard to separate the top three -- Mansfield Summitt, Ennis and Midlothian Heritage -- and the race for fourth should be wild."
Easy for you to say.
Just wondering how many districts in Texas have three teams ranked in the Top 20?
Summitt, which played in the Class 5A DI state semifinals, dropped down to DII and begins the season ranked fifth in the state, Ennis is ranked 11th but will surely move up when the Lions start beating teams on Friday nights, and Midlothian Heritage is ranked 20th.
Burleson is the magazine's pick to finish fourth with the Tigers chosen as the sixth team in the district, right behind Everman, which is located about 90 miles north of Beaton Street (do they have maps at the UIL?), and ahead of Arlington Seguin and Joshua.
The Tigers have done well in their pre-district schedule in recent years, and went 3-0 last season before opening district play. They face North Garland in their home opener in Week 2 and travel to Whitehouse in the third week of play before beginning district on Sept, 16 at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium against Ennis, which will probably ranked in the Top 10 by then.
Sardinea's optimistic and likes his Tigers. He's a dynamic coach who knows how to motivate and the feeling is he will get the most out of what he has, and if enough players come through the Tigers have a chance to make the postseason for the first time since 2019 -- Wasson's first season.
Sardinea's a hands-on coach who loves to teach and his Tigers have shown they are eager to listen and learn. One player said last week that the new coach "Knows how to talk to teenagers, and knows how to motivate us. We're motivated."
There's talent on this team. In fact there's an abundance of talent at quarterback where Adrian Baston, who can slip out of a tackle in phone booth (if he could find one) and run all night, returns. Baston became the first quarterback in Corsicana's long and storied history to rush for five touchdowns in one game last season, and some of those runs were heading-shaking beauties. Then there's Jamarian Lewis, who replaced Baston after a season-ending injury left the quarterback job up for grabs.
Lewis, a freshman, grabbed it and completed a pass (metaphorically) with it. In his Tiger debut, Lewis threw for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns and won the game in overtime. He's got the kind of bold confidence everyone envies, and he throws the football with the kind of touch and feel that will have opposing coaches screaming to see his birth certificate.
Both quarterbacks have incredibly high ceilings, and if receivers such as Jervontae Thomas and Jet Jones can get open this season could be a lot of fun.
Most coaches would be up nights worried about the double quarterback dilemma. Sardinea's a lot smarter than that.
"We have two very good quarterbacks," he said. "We're going to play two quarterbacks."
Nuff said.
Sardinea likes to spread the ball out but he's married to the running game first. The guy was an exceptional running back at Angelo State, and he hired legendary Tiger running back Cam Washington (yup, THAT Cam Washington) and two-time Tiger 1,000-yard rusher JaMicah Polk to join his staff. Any questions? The Tigers will run the football.
Carl Harris heads up a young and improving offensive line and Dontay Thomas, who led the Golden Circle in interceptions last year, will step into an even bigger role this season. Dontay, the GC Versatile Player of the Year in 2021, is the ultimate Swiss Knife. He can dominate on defense and surprise on offense. He can simply beat you all over the field.
Just look at what he did in last season's opener against The Colony, which was a 35-point favorite at home. Thomas not only led the Tigers with 92 yards on just eight carries (a whopping 11.5 yards per carry) but he was brilliant on the Tigers' winning drive, rushing for 63 of the 85 yards and scoring on an 18-yard run with 9:13 left in the game to lift the Tigers to a 14-7 victory.
He's the best player in the Tiger secondary along with his brother (Jervontae) and will lead the defense along with linebacker Ben Brooks, who came on strong last season and has the promise to be even stronger this year.
So what about Liberty ? -- a Class 5A DI school that went 10-2 last season. First of all, the Redhawks play in a district with nine teams and all of them are from Frisco (as you read this they're building more high schools there).
It's hard to imagine another team that was hit harder by graduation. Only two starters returned this year and both Will Jackson and Thomas Jackson play in the secondary.
If the mass exit on graduation day wasn't enough, get this: Liberty's quarterback, Keldrick Luster, decided to go play for 6A McKinney, taking the luster from Liberty's offense with him. He threw for 3,351 yards and 30 touchdowns and ran for 1,424 and 22 TDs for Liberty then ran out the door and up I-45 to join McKinney's Lions.
That left Liberty looking for a new offense. Who knows? Thursday's game could go into overtime between a couple of teams that both deserve a break after rushing into the new season ...
PS: Leave for Frisco early!
