Leave it to Hal Wasson to find a new way to win a football game.
Hal's newest secret?
The old Silver Fox simply pulled the mask off his young football team.
Yup, right there on Tiger Field in the newly named Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium -- he ripped it right off.
And to Hal's shock and delight he found a team that had grown up a lot.
Nope, not from last year to this year. This growth spurt happened Friday night from the first quarter to the fourth.
"This team grew up a lot tonight," said Wasson, who watched his kids stage one of those comebacks folks will be talking about for a while -- the kind teams use to (pardon the expression) grow on.
Wasson's Tigers simply stunned (make that shocked) a talented 5A DI team from The Colony that built a 21-7 halftime lead only to leave Tiger Field broken-hearted after the Tigers won the long awaited season opener 28-21 when Solomon James threw his best pass of the night -- a low-flying laser that Conner Means snatched up and cradled home while racing full speed across the middle of the field.
James threw the blink-of-an-eye pass where Colony's Cougars couldn't get to it, and Conner literally became the Means to an end when he grabbed it and then went diving into the end zone to lift Corsicana out of a 21-21 tie and right into jubilation.
And all of this happened with 32 seconds left in the game.
Wasson's kids didn't just come back, they came back from a nightmarish first quarter that included an interception, the first of two fourth-down TD passes and a wild fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
Wasson's defense swarmed and hit hard all night, and despite three big Colony plays that produced 21 points the Tiger D dominated. The defense shut down The Colony's running game, allowing just 115 rushing yards all night, and came through to hold the Cougars for no gain or negative yards on 10 plays.
More importantly the Tiger D pitched a shutout that frustrated the Cougars in the second half when the Tigers outscored the Colony 21-0.
James' slow start just made his fabulous finish look that much better. He finished by completing 6-of-7 on the winning drive, and threw for187 yards for the night. He came on strong after the first quarter, completing 11-of-his final 15 passes for 135 yards.
The Tigers' running game, and a dominate offensive line took care of the rest. Sophomores Javon Thomas and KJ Armstrong combined to run for 214 yards, and Thomas had a break-away 55-yard touchdown run that tied things at 21-21 with 8:40 left in the game. His 13-yard TD run in the third quarter started the second-half comeback.
The Tigers scored their first points after a long, methodical drive that took 18 plays and more than seven and a half minutes off the clock to cover 75 yards. Jamarian McBride rumbled in with a 5-yard TD run with 5:33 left in the half to close to 14-7. McBride, who also plays nose guard, had the rare game where he ran for a touchdown and also recorded a sack.
The Tigers racked up a whopping 29 first downs, including 10 in the air -- none sweeter than the James to Means' game winner.
"I thought Solomon really stepped up and made two or three big-time throws," Wasson said. "That's the Solomon James I know. I liked the way he stepped up our quarterback-receiver game in the second half. We grew up a lot there. Three of our four receivers had never played in varsity football game."
Means was one of those receivers.
Yes, The Colony kids left broken hearted. They'll be OK. You'll see them in the playoffs in December. They're tough and talented and young, and they will bounce back because there's no quit in coach Rudy Rangel's bunch.
Just look what they did after Means' game-winning reception. The Cougars drove to the Tiger 14-yard-line in the final seconds and were still alive until the Tigers picked off a Jonathan Roberson pass in the end zone on the final play of the night.
It was Roberson who had given the Colony that 21-7 halftime lead, and he did it dramatically, hitting not one but two fourth-down touchdown passes in the first half.
He found Benji Nelson with a 33-yard TD pass on a fourth-and-10 play with 5:56 left in the first quarter to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead.
And then with time running out and facing a fourth-and-17, he connected with Kione Roberson (no relation) with a 29-yard TD pass with 44 seconds left in the half to send the Cougars to the break with a 21-7 lead.
For the record, The Colony did not throw a touchdown pass on fourth down last year and it might be difficult to find someone who remembers the last time it happened. But the Cougars did it twice in the first 30 minutes of 2020.
Their other touchdown? Right out of Ripleys.
It came on a wild Tiger fumble that bounced down the field toward the north end zone as if it were in a hurry to get to Frisco or The Colony or even Oklahoma. Josiah Cruz grabbed the ball and ran 25 yards for a touchdown to finish a play that started at Corsicana's 38.
That made it a 14-0 game with 1:05 left in the first quarter after Kevin Albarran kicked his second of three PATs.
It was Albarran who missed poorly on a wide-right 35-yard field goal attempt with the score knotted at 21-21 with 4:51 left in the game. After the missed kick, the Tigers drove 80 yards for the game-winner
"I can't say enough about our kids," Wasson said. "I told them this game could be a great experience for them. We challenged ourselves to trust the system. I saw a lot of confidence in their eyes.
"I can't say enough good things about them. They're grinders," he said. "We spotted (The Colony) 14 points. We could have hung our heads but we kept fighting. They stayed the course.
"I told them that the first half was my fault, and they said we've got your back coach. The thing I love about football is it has to be a team effort. That's what we had tonight. They grew up a lot tonight ..."
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.