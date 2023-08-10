Corsicana's Tigers were impressive in an intersquad scrimmage last week as several young players took their first competitive steps with the varsity.
The Tigers are young and eager to turn the program around. They will have the chance to grow up a lot Thursday night when they face Dallas Carter's Cowboys at John Kincaide Stadium at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex in their first scrimmage of the season.
The Cowboys are looking for a big season and open 2023 ranked in the Top 25 in the Class 4A DI preseason state football poll. Carter is coming off a 9-3 (5-1 in district) season and are ranked No. 23 in the 4A-DI preseason state poll with expectations of making a run in the playoffs.
The Cowboys represent a big test for the Tigers, and that's just what Corsicana Coach Aric Sardinea wants for his young team. Scrimmages are high school football's version of the NFL preseason. It's not about winning or losing. It's about seeing who you have and what they can do.
Sardinea has a lot to look at and he is already light years ahead of where he was last summer. After getting off to such a late start last season after he was hired in April, Sardinea was scrambling to hire coaches (he had only one assistant coach returning from the 2021 staff). He hired his defensive coordinator literally a few days before the team's first practice last season.
Carter is loaded with speed, talent and experience, bringing back eight offensive and five defensive starters. The group includes tailback Kaeden Landry, who rushed for 2,329 yards and 23 touchdowns. Texas Football Magazine listed Landry as the preseason pick to be the offensive MVP of District 7-4A-DI.
Sardinea who was pleased with his team's effort in last week's intersquad game, is looking at everybody to help rebuild the Tigers, who scrimmage against Athens next Thursday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium and then open the season Aug, 25 at CNBT against Frisco Liberty.
