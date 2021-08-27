THE COLONY -- If you're planning on following Corsicana's Tigers this football season you might want to get a cardiologist -- just for yourself.
There's nothing wrong with the Tigers' heart.
It was on full display Friday night at Tommy Briggs Stadium, where Hal Wasson's kids hung on and on and on to beat The Colony, 14-7, shocking the high school football world in Texas, where every poll and every wiz-kid expert had the Tigers listed as a 20-to-30 point underdog.
That's just one reason this opening night win felt so good and tasted so sweet. No one gave the Tigers, who struggled with injuries and losses a year ago, a chance Friday night.
But there they were not only beating the bigger Cougars on the road in front of a big crowd, but hanging on with a goal-line stand they will be talking about on Beaton Street for a while, stopping Cougar QB Dylan Corbin, who tried to score from the 2-yard-line with 21 seconds left on a fourth and goal QB keeper.
But even after the Tigers stopped Corbin, it took the officials forever to talk it over and talk it over some more as the The Colony coaches took the field.
Finally, it ended. The Tigers held.
"You have to love the resiliency, and love the fight," Wasson said. "In the end it was our fight and our heart.
"I believe in these kids. We were heavy underdogs, and we had to win the hard way," he said. "We were on the road against a really good team -- they are ranked No. 17 in the Dallas area and they've got 16 seniors.
"It's your first game of the year and you're on the road playing in a hostile environment against a real good team. But we showed resilience time and time again and fought the fight for 48 minutes.''
Just about everything went wrong for the Tigers on The Colony's final drive of the night, a nightmare that just wouldn't end. The Tigers had a chance to make three interceptions but couldn't hang on to two of them and stepped just out of bounds on the other pick. Then to make matters impossible the Tigers were flagged for offsides -- their 18th penalty of the night -- which gave the Cougars a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line with 1:17 left. But the Tigers just wouldn't let this one get away.
It's the kind of gut-check victory that could ignite a season, or even change a program.
"I don't now if anyone understands how big this win is," Wasson said. "To grow and get where we want to go you have to conquer. You have to overcome adversity. In order to change the culture of the program, you have to beat teams you're not supposed to beat."
That's what happened on opening night.
Of course, these are not the 3-7 Tigers who missed the playoffs a year ago. Funny, they had some kids leave and nobody missed them Friday. There's new blood everywhere and youth at every turn.
Just look at sophomore Dontay Thomas, who started as a freshman last year and started his breakout season Friday night, rising as a two-way player who grabbed the ball and the game and carried the Tigers right past the Colony with a remarkable game-winning drive to break up a 7-7 deadlock.
Thomas, who had 16 yards at halftime, gained 67 of the 83 yards on the final drive, including a 35-yard burst on the first play of the fourth and a game-saving six-yard, no-quit, tackle breaking plunge on a fourth-and-six play at the Cougar 24 that started out like a loss in the backfield and ended at the first-down marker the 18 -- after a measurement.
He flew by The Colony on the very next play and raced 18 yards and into the end zone with 9:13 left with a touchdown and a 14-7 lead. Thomas finished the night with 92 yards and a foothold on his place with the 2021 Tigers.
The Tigers dominated the first half with a defense hungry enough to swallow a a new beginning. They held the Cougars to just 22 rushing yards and two completions and went to the break leading 7-0 -- thanks to a late flag that came as new Tiger quarterback Adrian Baston was crossing into the end zone. The flag was 20 yards and felt like 20 years behind the play, but the call on the illegal block erased a 14-0 halftime lead.
The Tigers scored their first seven points with 10:25 left in the half, completing an impressive 93-yard drive that ended when Anthony Young had a bullish 1-yard run to break the silence of a scoreless game.
The margin at halftime could have been greater if not for a half dozen false starts by the Tigers who played like they couldn't wait to get started and then hung on to win because they stopped the Cougars when it meant the most.
Cam McFadden had a brilliant game on the defensive line, destroying Cougar plans all night, and linebackers Henry Smith and Howard Horn, who made the most of a start that opened his door of opportunity because of a pair of injuries, were unrelenting at times.
The Colony finally scored in the third quarter on Caden Chaulk's 3-yard run with 4:24 left and mounted a final drive late that fell just short, but the game, the night and a fresh new start all belonged to the Tigers, who saw four players rush for 50 yards or more -- Thomas (92), KJ Armstrong (58), Baston (57) and Young (50).
Wasson said earlier that he had three running backs and they were all No. 1s -- and that didn't include Baston, a sophomore who made his debut at quarterback look like the start of something special not only because of his power and speed but because of the way he handled himself and managed the game. He fit the old cliche about "looking like you've been there before."
There were outstanding plays and players everywhere in the Tiger huddle. Just look at defensive back Chris Degrate, who had a fumble recovery and an interception.
Everyone on the Tiger D deserved a game ball -- or a goal line of their own -- after their remarkable stand at the end of the game, a goal-line stand that didn't just keep The Colony kids out of the end zone, but could very well lift the Tigers to new heights.
