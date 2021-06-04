Corsicana's Tigers took their first steps toward a new season this week when they held a 7-on-7 scrimmage against Mexia at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
Sophomores Rhett Southard and Adrian Baston played quarterback for a Tiger team that is ready for a fresh start in 2021.
"I thought it went well," said Tiger coach Hal Wasson. "We haven't invested a lot of time into 7-on-7. They both (Southard and Baston) played well. I felt pretty good about our skill set."
The Tigers will play a 7-on-7 scrimmage at Waxahachie on Thursday and they will play in a tournament at Tyler. The real focus will be on getting an early start on summer drills. The Tigers didn't hold spring football, and will start summer drills a week early on Aug. 2.
There's only so much teams can get out of 7-on-7 drills, but the Tigers are getting a look at a possible quarterback to replace Solomon James, who left CISD. Wasson said he might play both Southard, who has a strong arm, and Baston, who showed a lot of speed as a pinch-runner and outfielder this spring while playing for the Tiger baseball team.
The next step for the Tigers will be voluntary workouts that begin at 7 a.m. Monday as they begin moving toward opening night when they play at The Colony on Aug. 27. It will be here sooner than you think.
Wasson feels good about the new season and a fresh start.
"I really do feel good. We invested a lot of time in our strength and development," he said. "We have to carry that on this summer. And I like what I've seen in our attitude and mentality.
"I can't say enough about how important it was to get an off-season," he said. "We lay dormant for five months last year and not having an offseason was devastating."
Wasson puts a ton of emphasis on preparation and not going without an offseason really hurt the Tigers last year.
Working out in the weight room and preparing for the 2021 season has helped the team physically and mentally.
"We've developed a much better mentality," Wasson said.
