Now do it again ...
That's what toddlers tell daddy after being flipped for fun in the living room.
It's not so easy on Friday nights, but oh wouldn't it be fun (more fun than living room flips) if the Tigers could come back this week with another win.
Make that "big" win.
Even though it's a non-conference game, you know the Tigers and their fans would love to see a victory over Whitehouse Friday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium -- even if sophomore quarterback Adrian Baston doesn't break any more records.
Baston and his family should have walked into Cotton Patch for dinner this weekend and just said "Table for 5" just to see the reaction.
Tiger fans are still reacting -- and down-right buzzing -- about Baston's breakout performance last week against Frisco Lebanon Trial when the sophomore (still hard to believe) ran for a Tiger record five touchdowns. No Tiger quarterback had ever done that.
Sure, Corsicana has a long and storied history of great running backs but no quarterback had ever rushed for five touchdowns until last week. The closest thing to that kind of performance came when Blake Hoffman was running the offense and running past opponents.
Funny stat: Patrick Mahomes never lost to the Tigers when he was the quarterback at Whitehouse, and Blake never lost to Whitehouse when he was calling plays for the Tigers.
But the Tigers lost a year ago, and wasn't pretty.
It felt worse than the 33-14 final, and hopefully the Tigers have forgotten all about that game and have their minds on the 2021 version -- a team that doesn't look anything like the one that went 4-6 year ago when injuries were harder to tackle than opponents.
Some players left town, but no one is missing them after the Tigers got off to a 2-0 start, their first 2-0 beginning since 2015. That could end quickly against a Whitehouse team that is 0-2 after losing to a couple of the Tigers' district foes. The Wildcats lost a heartbreaker to Forney and then fell to Royse City 27-13 last week.
That's the same Royse City the Tigers meet in their district opener next week. But Hal Wasson isn't thinking that far ahead. He wants to keep the momentum in the Tiger huddle and beat Whitehouse. Hal is all about focus and preparation so Royse City doesn't exist until next Monday.
The Tigers have to be ready for Joey Conflitti, a quick and savvy quarterback who cut them up last year with a variety of screens and swing passes -- the kind that aggravate and frustrate and leave teams shaking their heads.
Joey Soft-toss threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a two-yard score a year ago on a night when the Wildcats played "keep-away" from the Tigers, who ran only a dozen plays in the second half and rushed for only 72 yards all night.
It was painful to watch Whitehouse open the second half with a 14-play scoring drive that felt longer than a Meryl Streep movie. It's nice to know Wasson's kids are coming off a win full of momentum and pressure from a defense that played better than the score indicates and an offensive line that dominated at times in both of the Tigers' victories this season.
Not only did Baston, who ran for 199 yards on 16 carries (12.4 average) have a big night but Anthony Young carried defenders around all night while powering his way to 86 yards, and KJ Armstrong broke free for 61 yards on seven carries. Dontay Thomas, who led the Tigers with 92 yards and a huge second half drive and TD in the opening night win over The Colony, carried the ball just three times, but made big plays on both sides of the line, including picking off a pass in the end zone to save a touchdown.
The Tiger OL doesn't have a nickname (yet) but this is a talented group of linemen and center Ryan Reeves, right guard Cam McFadden, right tackle Angel Ramos, left tackle Angel Arreola and left guard Carl Harris were all light-out last Friday.
So was Tyler McClendon, a linebacker who had two sacks, and forced a fumble that linebacker Jesus Mendoza picked up and returned for a touchdown . And of course Wasson's defense had a tremendous goal-line stand in the final seconds of the 14-7 win on opening night.
Wasson was right when he said back in August that he had a backfield of three running backs who are all No. 1s, and he wasn't even talking about Baston at the time.
Wasson has a lot of weapons (receiver Collin Smith had a big night with back-to-back receptions to set up a touchdown) in his backfield, and it will be interesting to see who pops up Friday night to lead the way against a Whitehouse team that allowed just 166 yards in last year's win in East Texas.
That seems like ages ago for a Tiger team that has no reason to look back and every reason to look ahead.
Whitehouse will be here Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.