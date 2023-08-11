DALLAS -- The new season is rapidly approaching for Corsicana's Tigers, who looked good in their intersquad game last week and played hard in Thursday night's low-scoring scrimmage on the road against state-ranked Dallas Carter.
The season opener is just two weeks away and the Tigers have a young team -- young with a ton of potential.
Tiger Coach Aric Sardinea likes his team, but knows they have a lot of growing to do and expects his Tigers to be disciplined and pay attention to detail.
The Tigers have one more scrimmage, which is more like a practice against an opponent than playing a game on Friday night. The Tigers will be at home at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium against Athens Thursday and then open the season Aug. 25 at CNB&T against Frisco Liberty.
