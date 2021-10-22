Daily Sun photo/Ron Farmer

Corsicana's KJ Armstrong, seen here breaking a big run against Sulphur Springs last Friday, had a remarkable night against North Forney Thursday, rushing for 171 yards (including 102 yards n the third quarter alone) and scoring two touchdowns to help the Tigers hold off the Falcons 43-34.

Armstrong, who hadn't scored a touchdown, has scored four TDs, including the 13-yard TD run in overtime that beat Sulphur Springs, and rushed for 256 yards over the last two weeks.