The math is simple enough: Corsicana's Tigers must win their final two games, beginning with a tough road trip to Sulphur Springs on Friday, to reach the playoffs.
But for coach Hal Wasson it's not even that complicated.
"We just need to win a game," said Wasson, whose team is coming off a tough 49-28 loss to Greenville to put themselves in this must-win scenario. "Right now we're just trying to win a football game."
That might be an easy task if the Tigers were healthy, but they've been hit, and hit hard, with injuries. The Tigers started three sophomores in the backfield a year ago and all three had stellar seasons, combining to produce more than 3,400 yards.
But all three -- quarterback Solomon James and running backs Da Da Daniels and Anthony Young -- have been out for most of the season.
"We came into this year with guys we counted on being productive," Wasson said. "And the last time I checked none of them were out there. We're playing some freshmen and some sophomores, and we're a young team, having these guys grow up on this (varsity) team instead of the freshman and sophomore teams.
"Right now we have to weather the storm," he said. "We've got two options: Focus on the positive or focus on the negative. I'm going to focus on the positive.''
There are positives about this team. Sophomore Jayvon Thomas has played tailback and quarterback and he has been the Tigers best player in the secondary -- and last Friday he had a breakout game at quarterback, rushing for 281 yards and three touchdowns, including a 92-yarder in a wild fourth quarter that saw the two teams combine to score 35 points.
Bishop Harris has rushed for more than 520 yards in the three games for the Tigers since transferring from Mildred. He ran for more than 100 and scored a touchdown against Greenville.
Greenville wasn't just the best team Corsicana (2-4 and 1-1 in district play) has seen this season, but one of the fastest they have seen since playing Lancaster three years ago.
"Greenville had one of the top 4x100 relay teams in the state last year before COVID-19 canceled the track season," Wasson said. "That team is blessed with a lot of speed. We can't simulate that kind of speed in practice.
"They had speed like we haven't seen this season. Look at the game, and we ran 68 plays and averaged 7.6 yards a carry. Would we like to be a two dimensional team? Absolutely!"
The Tigers have completed three passes in the three games James didn't play. But that's where they are today, hoping he can come back from his ankle injury. Wasson said he would know later in the week if James might be able to play against Sulphur Springs.
The Tigers can win Friday without James. They can run and score points, and Sulphur Springs has struggled on and off the field. The Wildcats have played only three games because of COVID problems, and they have lost all three. They've scored just 44 points, so Friday's showdown could come down to which teams plays the best defense.
Wasson doesn't care what it takes. He just wants to win. He knows the problem is about health and not about Xs and Os.
"Look at the great New England Patriots," he said. "They don't have Tom Brady and they're missing some players and they're 2-5. It doesn't matter if its the NFL or a high school football team. You have to be healthy.
"We're going to focus on the positive and focus on what we have -- not on what we don't have. I'm not going to be that guy.
"We just need to win a game."
