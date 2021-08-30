It's a Tiger Tailgate party.
Corsicana's Tigers will welcome tailgaters for the first time this Friday. The Booster Club is sponsoring the tailgate event before the team's home opener against Frisco Lebanon Trail at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
The game begins at 7:30 p.m. and the Tailgate party begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand as well as bounce houses and music.
"We just want to get the community to come out to the game and support the team," said Booster Club President Janie Roman, who is also on the school board. "We want to show our kids our support. People like to tailgate, and we want this to be a community and family event."
The Tigers have three home games in a row, beginning Friday, and also have home games on Oct. 15 on Homecoming night against Sulphur Springs and on Oct. 29 on Senior Night.
